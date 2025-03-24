Afimilk Announces New General Manager For New Zealand And Australia

Justin Miller - Afimilk GM. (Photo/Supplied)

Afimilk, a global leader in dairy farm management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Miller as the new General Manager for New Zealand and Australia.

With an extensive background in sales and business development and a proven leadership track record, Justin is poised to drive growth and innovation in the region.

Justin brings over 15 years of international and national experience in sales and management, having previously held key leadership roles at Johnston Controls, Datacom, and Gallagher Security.

Known for his strategic vision and commitment to excellence, Justin has consistently demonstrated an ability to enhance operational efficiency and maintain strong relationships with clients and stakeholders.

In his new position, Justin will manage all operations for Afimilk in New Zealand and Australia, focusing on delivering advanced technology and solutions that enable dairy farmers to optimise productivity and sustainability.

He will work closely with their accredited dealer network, Headlands, Ace Electrical and Read Industrial, ensuring that Afimilk continues to meet the evolving needs of the dairy industry.

“The cow monitoring collar market has seen significant growth in recent years,” says Miller. “I am looking forward to leading the Afimilk teams in New Zealand and Australia during this exciting time for the industry”.

“Our solution gives farmers the data to make informed decisions, making the farmer more effective daily basis and paves the way for a more sustainable dairying future. ”

Afimilk Vice President Global Business, Jecka Glasman is thrilled to welcome Justin to the team.

“With his expertise and passion for the sector, we are confident that he will lead our operations in New Zealand and Australia to new heights, further solidifying our commitment to supporting farmers with innovative solutions.”

Justin will be on-site supporting the Afimilk sales and technical team at the upcoming South Island Agricultural Field Days 26-28 March as well as attending SIDE in Timaru in early April.

