SiteWise Reaches 10-Year Milestone, Empowering Thousands In Health And Safety

SiteWise Team. (Photo/Supplied)

Industry-leading online pre-qualification system, SiteWise, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of commitment to health and safety excellence. Since its inception SiteWise has grown to serve over 10,000 customers across New Zealand.

Developed by Site Safe in response to the Canterbury Earthquakes, SiteWise was launched in Christchurch to meet the needs of principal contractors and subcontractors. This easy to-use, fit-for-purpose online tool grades contractors' health and safety capabilities. It also assists main contractors and principal organisations in selecting, engaging, and managing contractors based on their health and safety performance. The product's mission has always been to eliminate barriers and streamline the path to good health and safety practices. Two years after its launch, SiteWise was well established and expanded its services nationwide.

SiteWise has developed its assessment criteria in consultation with an industry working group to ensure it meets the needs of industry.

“SiteWise’s early success was because it addressed a clear need for effective and efficient pre-qualification in the Christchurch rebuild. Over the last 10 years we’ve continued to evolve it, responding to and listening to industry needs and requirements to ensure it helps the supply chain with health and safety assurance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

'We are honoured to serve and assist contractors through our wrap-around support services. Our aim is to help our customers grasp the essentials of their health and safety management systems and procedures, fostering ongoing improvements. This empowers them to achieve their health and safety goals. We are beyond proud of reaching 10, 000 customers in our 10th year and are incredibly grateful to those customers for their loyalty.” - SiteWise Manager, Nigel Palmer.

Today, SiteWise proudly celebrates a decade of empowering 10,000 customers who showcase their commitment to health and safety through SiteWise accreditation. Over the past 10 years, more than 55,000 assessments have been completed, representing a diverse range of industries including construction, civil, vertical, residential, retail, manufacturing, marine, agriculture, forestry, government departments, council bodies, facilities management, electrical, cleaning, consulting, and more. All these industries are featured in the comprehensive, searchable SiteWise database.

As SiteWise looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to support and enhance health and safety practices across New Zealand. With a decade of experience and a robust community of over 10,000 customers – and growing, SiteWise is poised to continue its legacy of innovation and excellence. The journey has just begun, and SiteWise is excited to build on its success, driving forward with the same dedication and passion that has defined its first ten years. Here's to many more years of making workplaces safer and healthier for everyone.

© Scoop Media

