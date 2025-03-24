Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Portfolio Company Ltd Joins Partner.co

Monday, 24 March 2025, 3:40 pm
Press Release: The Portfolio Company

The Portfolio Company is pleased to announce that they are now a Brand Partner for Partner.Co in New Zealand

Partner.Co launched in early 2023 combining time-trusted brands ARIIX, LIMU®, Morinda and Zennoa® — into a cohesive partnership that celebrates their diverse backgrounds while providing enhanced support and services for its Brand Partners.

This union allows success-fueled entrepreneurs and wellness enthusiasts from all backgrounds and unique expertise to partner in health and happiness.

Emerging as a platform of multiple brands and product categories, including home care, beauty, nutrition, health and wellness, weight management, sports performance and more, Partner.Co is open for business in over 50 countries with a license to operate in China plus a growing presence in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Des Morgan Director of The Portfolio Company Ltd said “there has never been a more opportune time for Kiwis to set up their own part-time business to supplement their income to meet the ever rising costs of living in these difficult financial times.

Partner.co’s unique affiliate marketing online business model with it’s low entry point to get started and it’s done for you marketing model means that it’s possible for Kiwis to earn anywhere from $500 to $1,000 per month from the comfort of their own home and working the hours they want around family and lifestyle”

The Portfolio Company is seeking expressions of interest to become a Brand Partners in NZ. For full details contact Des Morgan in the first instance Mobile 021-303723

© Scoop Media

