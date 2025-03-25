Resource Management Reforms To Bring Kiwis Renewable Electricity Faster

The Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand (ERANZ) welcomes the Government’s announcement to replace the Resource Management Act with a new Planning Act and Natural Environment Act that will make it easier to build high-quality infrastructure, including renewable energy projects that will boost electricity supply.

ERANZ Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy says the organisation hopes the reforms will accelerate the construction of much-needed renewable wind, geothermal, solar and battery projects.

“Alongside other enabling reforms, including the Fast-track Approvals Act, reforming the Resource Management Act will give generators greater confidence to build.”

Abernethy says that in the next five years, generators are aiming to invest more than $6 billion in new renewable generation capacity covering onshore and grid-scale battery storage.

“New Zealand’s economic growth and climate change mitigation challenges require abundant, internationally competitive, renewable electricity, and these changes could supercharge our members’ efforts to increase renewable generation.

“The sector needs a stable, predictable consenting regime that fosters innovation and investment. We hope to see a smoother path to implementation for the billions of dollars of critical generation needed to ensure our energy future.”

She said ERANZ looks forward to working through policy details with the government to ensure that direction under the new legislation allows for the development of abundant renewable energy.

