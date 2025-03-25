Taxis Take The Lead In New Zealand’s Sustainable Transport Future

As the race to reduce emissions accelerates, a New Zealand-grown company is putting the taxi industry back in the sustainability spotlight. YourRide, NZ’s No.1 taxi app, is making quiet but significant waves with its full-time professional drivers and commitment to keeping transport safe, ethical, local, and transparent.

While global rideshare platforms continue to dominate headlines, YourRide is building a future that prioritises people over profit.

“We believe sustainable transport isn’t just about EVs—it’s about creating systems that are good for New Zealanders and our environment,” says YourRide CMO Conrad Heaven.

“That means full-time, fairly paid drivers, nationwide coverage, and a tech platform that puts safety and convenience first.”

A Greener Way to Get Around

With an intuitive app offering real-time tracking, accurate fare estimates, pre-booking, and TaxiCharge integration for business users, YourRide delivers all the perks of rideshare technology—but with the peace of mind that only a licensed taxi can provide.

“We’ve designed YourRide to be the kind of transport option we’d want our own families using—safe, reliable, and honest,” says Heaven. “It’s not about being flashy—it’s about being dependable and doing the right thing.”

Supporting Kiwi Communities—Not Silicon Valley

In addition to its environmental credentials, YourRide is deeply committed to supporting New Zealand communities. The company works exclusively with local taxi partners, ensuring that revenue stays within the regions it serves.

“When you take a YourRide, you’re supporting a local driver, a local business, and the local economy,” Heaven adds.

“We’re not here to extract—we’re here to contribute.”

This approach is particularly valuable in regional towns and smaller centres, where rideshare availability is patchy or non-existent. With nationwide coverage, YourRide ensures transport equity for New Zealanders—no matter where they live or work.

A Trusted Partner for Business and Government

YourRide’s integration with TaxiCharge, a widely used corporate travel payment solution, makes it an ideal partner for government agencies, not-for-profits, and businesses seeking a reliable, trackable, and ethical travel option.

As the public sector focuses more on procurement that supports sustainability and community outcomes, YourRide is stepping forward as a values-aligned choice.

