Bontia Bio Secures NZ$1.25m To Launch World-first Tech That Taps The Protective Power Of Plants

Co-Founders Professor Emily Parker and Dr Matthew Nicholson (Photo/Supplied)

(Auckland, New Zealand ) Kiwi biotechnology company Bontia Bio has announced a NZ$1.25m seed funding round led by Sprout Agritech and supported by KiwiSaver provider Booster NZ’s Innovation Fund, with a $750k repayable grant from Callaghan Innovation, to support the development of natural anti-parasitic treatments that address a growing need for safe, effective and environmentally sustainable solutions in animal health. Bontia Bio’s technology is a world-first method for producing powerful natural compounds found in plants and has the potential to fundamentally change how we tap into nature to protect animals and crops from pests and disease.

“Veterinarians and pet owners are increasingly noticing problems with existing flea and tick treatments, including emerging drug resistance, adverse side effects and negative environmental impacts. Coupled to this, the animal health market is calling for environmentally friendly compounds with novel modes of action and larger therapeutic windows. Bontia Bio is uniquely positioned to meet these needs by providing an effective alternative that is both safe for pets and sustainable for the environment,” believes Dr Matt Nicholson, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Bontia Bio.

Bontia Bio is using its patented synthetic biology platform to produce a well-studied but previously inaccessible family of anti-parasitic compounds found within a fungus that inhabits the Bontia daphnoides shrub (or wild olive). While these compounds have long been known for their efficacy and safety, past efforts to produce the compounds at scale have proved impractical. Now, researchers at The Ferrier Research Institute at Victoria University Wellington (VUW) have solved this challenge by determining how to produce these compounds in high quantities using an innovative microbial fermentation process. Bontia Bio will use this unique methodology to bring a natural, microbial-derived flea and tick treatment to market; ahead of other possible future applications.

“This is a completely natural product in an industry with very few natural alternatives and it works through a mechanism distinct from existing treatments. That could be a game changer in tackling the growing problem of anti-parasitic resistance. Together, the team is pioneering a new era of bioactive compound production that demonstrates how synthetic biology can bridge the gap between nature and innovation to solve critical challenges in animal health and pest control,” comments Warren Bebb, Chief Investment Officer for Sprout Agritech.

The compound has already undergone successful testing against fleas, ticks and other pests both locally and overseas, with promising results for broader applications in agriculture, including blowfly control in sheep - a major issue for farmers.

How the technology works

Bontia Bio’s innovation lies in harnessing nature’s own defences through synthetic biology. The company has developed a proprietary method of cloning and scaling the production of powerful bioactive compounds using advanced microbial fermentation. These compounds exist in such small quantities in nature that traditional extraction methods are unfeasible. Using cutting-edge gene mapping, the team has identified the exact enzymes responsible for producing the compounds. By transferring its genes into a faster-growing microbial host (a fungus) and tapping into biosynthetic pathway engineering, they are able to create microbial strains that are optimised for the production of particular compounds of interest. Any chosen compound can then be produced rapidly and at scale in customised bioreactors. This manufacturing method reduces the need for synthetic chemistry and provides a greener and more environmentally sustainable approach for production.

“This world-first technology allows us to tap into nature’s superpowers in a way that was never possible before. The process overcomes two fundamental barriers in natural product development - speed and cost - unlocking compounds that were previously inaccessible and bringing them to market as safe, effective and sustainable solutions,” comments Dr Nicholson.

“This first product is just the beginning - what we’re building is a platform for producing a whole new generation of natural bioactives that address urgent needs in animal health, agriculture and beyond,” he adds.

A team of scientific pioneers

Bontia Bio is led by a team of renowned scientists and industry experts and brings together decades of experience in biotechnology, molecular biology and commercial innovation. Nicholson holds a PhD from the University of Manchester and has a background in both academic research and commercialisation. His work spans molecular biology, synthetic biology and medical devices, making him a key driver in bringing scientific discoveries to market. Professor Emily Parker, Chief Scientific Officer & Co-Founder, is a world-leading researcher in biosynthetic pathway engineering. Her expertise in enzyme discovery and metabolic pathway manipulation has been fundamental in developing Bontia Bio’s proprietary technology.

Market demand for new solutions

Market validation has reinforced the strong commercial potential for the breakthrough. The global companion animal treatment market is worth several billion dollars, with New Zealand alone representing tens of millions in annual spend. Bontia Bio’s initial focus is on commercialising its flea and tick treatment, targeting the US market, which represents half of the global pet anti-parasitic industry and operates under a single regulatory system. The company plans to seek FDA approval following initial successful testing in both New Zealand and Australia.

Importantly, however, the synthetic biology platform unlocks much broader potential. “The team has identified a family of bioactive compounds with applications in production animal health, crop protection and even human health,” explains Dr Nicholson.

A platform for broader impact

Bontia Bio will use the funding to scale up production and further improve yields.

“Our first commercial product represents a decade’s worth of New Zealand research coming to life. We are excited to bring a truly natural, science-backed solution to market and redefine what’s possible in pest control,” concludes Dr Nicholson.

