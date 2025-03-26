Milford Sound Leads Global Minecraft Tourism Campaign

Great South is proud to announce its role in a world-first international tourism campaign, which sees Fiordland take centre stage in the newly launched Minecraft: Aotearoa world.

Developed by Tourism New Zealand, the campaign includes a custom-built, downloadable Minecraft world designed to promote New Zealand as a must-visit destination.

Milford Sound Minecraft portal 1 (Image/Supplied) Milford Sound Minecraft portal 2 (Image/Supplied)

Both Milford and Doubtful Sound are featured in the experience, with players stepping through a digital portal inspired by a real-life Minecraft portal temporarily built on the Milford Sound foreshore for the campaign’s global promotional shoot.

“This was an incredible opportunity to put Fiordland and Murihiku Southland on the map in a new and creative way,” said Mark Frood, Great South’s General Manager of Tourism and Events.

“It’s opened doors to new audiences, and we’re already seeing strong momentum building around the campaign.”

This marks the first time Minecraft has been used as a tourism platform, tapping into its audience of more than 170 million monthly players.

The campaign is expected to generate significant global interest, particularly among younger travellers and digital natives.

Great South worked closely with Tourism New Zealand and campaign partners to secure Fiordland’s presence in the experience, ensuring the region was not only included but played a lead role in the campaign’s launch.

“This is more than just a moment in the spotlight - it’s a real opportunity to drive long-term impact for our region,” Frood said.

The international campaign is supported by the upcoming release of Minecraft: The Movie, filmed in New Zealand, and a global influencer programme.

Digital influencers from the USA, Australia, Singapore, and India will visit each of the featured regions - including Fiordland - to experience and share their real-world counterparts with millions of followers

