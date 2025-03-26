Introducing Te Rangitu Netana: Bringing Powerful Print Design To Air New Zealand's Next Uniform

Te Rangitu Netana and Emilia Wickstead (Photo/Supplied)

The work and designs of internationally acclaimed artist Te Rangitu Netana (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai and Te Arawa) will soon be proudly worn by thousands of Air New Zealanders across the globe. The tā moko practitioner has taken his craft to new heights, collaborating with Emilia Wickstead on print design for Air New Zealand’s much-anticipated new uniform.

Te Rangitu Netana, whose work as a tā moko artist has spanned 35 years, is widely recognised for his mastery of Māori tattoo art. Originally from Kaikohe in the far north of Aotearoa, Te Rangitu relocated to the UK, sharing his craft and Māori culture with the world. His unique approach blends artistic expertise with cultural storytelling, making him the perfect fit to design the prints for the Air New Zealand uniform.

As Kiwi living in the UK, Te Rangitu and Emilia were well-acquainted with one another and held a profound mutual respect for each other’s artistry and craftsmanship. Their shared experience of being far from home further strengthened their bond, making their collaboration feel effortless. This deep connection paved the way for a creative partnership that helped to produce powerful designs.

Each print, meticulously hand-drawn by Te Rangitu, tells a story deeply rooted in the indigenous heritage, history, and culture of Aotearoa. The designs reflect Air New Zealand’s values, ensuring that every wearer of the uniform will feel inspired, proud, and connected to Aotearoa, wherever they are in the world.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran says the airline is proud to partner with someone of Te Rangitu’s calibre to bring New Zealand’s unique heritage and culture to life.

“We are thrilled to partner with Te Rangitu on this new chapter of Air New Zealand’s identity. The partnership between Te Rangitu and Emilia Wickstead perfectly embodies our commitment to reflecting the beauty and heritage of Aotearoa.

“The design of this uniform is not only a celebration of our people and culture, but a symbol of empowerment for everyone who wears it. We can’t wait to reveal the new uniform to the world in just a few short weeks.”

Te Rangitu Netana says, “Although we can't share too much yet, there are many references within the print design to our Taiao (environment), including our maunga (mountains), awa (rivers), ngai kīrehe, (fauna and ecology), and the narratives of our foundations. We wanted to combine style, class and elegance with the strength and subtlety of empowering details, reflecting a sense of pride, humility and innovation, as the combination of these qualities reserves New Zealand a unique place in the world. When all of the interrelated elements come together, I hope people can appreciate the subtle meanings. Nō reira, mihi nui te aroha ki ngā hapū, ngā iwi, ngā tāngata kātoa nō Aotearoa, hei manaaki ki roto i tātou kōtahitanga.”

Emilia Wickstead says, “I first met Te Rangitu five years ago and bringing him into this project was deeply important to me. His artistry and profound connection to te ao Māori have enriched every design element with cultural richness and storytelling. Together, we have crafted a narrative that celebrates heritage, craftsmanship, and a shared sense of belonging — values that are deeply meaningful to both Air New Zealand and to my own design philosophy. This collaboration has been an inspiring and rewarding journey, reflecting the beauty, strength, and spirit of Aotearoa.”

This collaboration represents a meaningful fusion of tradition and craftsmanship. The prints were carefully curated to ensure they adhered to tikanga (Māori customs and values), providing an authentic and culturally respectful representation of Aotearoa. The partnership also ensured that Te Rangitu’s guidance was integral to the design process, ensuring both cultural integrity and heritage were celebrated.

Te Rangitu’s dedication to promoting Māori culture has made him one of the most sought-after tā moko artists globally. His work with Air New Zealand marks another milestone in his mission to elevate Māori artistry on the world stage.

About Te Rangitu Netana – Print Artist

Te Rangitu Netana is an internationally acclaimed tā moko practitioner, artist, and advocate for Māori culture. Of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, and Te Arawa descent, Te Rangitu has spent over 35 years perfecting his craft.

In 2015, he moved to the UK, where he continues to promote Māori culture through his tattoo studio and artistic design. Te Rangitu’s art is known for its deep spiritual and cultural significance, drawing on the individual character and life stories of those he works with.

The new Air New Zealand uniform designed by Emilia Wickstead, with unique prints hand drawn by Te Rangitu Netana, will be unveiled to the public on 11 April 2025.

