Hydrogen Electric Flight Prepares For Lift Off In New Zealand

Bob Criner, CEO and Co-founder (left), Stuart Johnstone, CTO and Co-founder (middle), Mark Hoskins, Chief Revenue Officer, Fabrum (right) [Photo/Supplied]

Stralis Aircraft, Fabrum and Ara Ake are collaborating to advance hydrogen-powered aviation by designing, developing and testing liquid-hydrogen storage tanks and a fuel system for Stralis aircraft. The partnership aims to enable Australasia’s first liquid-hydrogen-powered flight - and support the transition toward zero-emission aviation.

Australian company Stralis Aircraft, which develops high-performance, low-operating-cost hydrogen-electric propulsion systems, will integrate Fabrum’s tanks and fuel system into its aircraft. New Zealand company Fabrum, which specialises in zero-emission transition technology, will provide lightweight composite tanks and dispensing systems, essential enablers for hydrogen-powered aircraft. The project is supported by Ara Ake, New Zealand’s future energy centre, and aligns with Fabrum’s recently announced hydrogen testing facility at Christchurch International Airport.

"Our hydrogen liquefier provides readily available liquid hydrogen onsite, allowing the capability to access the critical fuel source to prove and test the tanks and fuel system we are developing for Stralis and their fixed-wing fuel-cell electric aircraft," said Christopher Boyle, Managing Director of Fabrum. "With Ara Ake support, we are excited to be delivering our light-weight composite tanks and fuel system for Stralis to advance the future of hydrogen-powered flight."

The collaboration also aims to strengthen industry ties between New Zealand and Australia. The project will build expertise in liquid-hydrogen storage, refuelling, and aircraft integration, contributing to New Zealand’s growing role in hydrogen aviation.

"This project is a strong example of Ara Ake’s role in connecting leading organisations across countries to advance real-world clean energy solutions," said Cristiano Marantes, CEO of Ara Ake. "By enabling this initiative, we’re supporting the first hydrogen-electric demonstration with liquid hydrogen and positioning New Zealand as a global testbed for sustainable aviation innovation."

Stralis’ fuel-cell technology is designed to be significantly lighter than existing alternatives, potentially enabling aircraft to fly ten times further than battery-electric solutions at a lower cost than fossil-fuel-powered planes. The company is already testing its hydrogen-electric propulsion systems with a team that has deep expertise in electric-aircraft development.

"This project is a significant step forward for Stralis as we test and refine our hydrogen-electric propulsion technology and build our liquid hydrogen capability," said Stuart Johnstone, co-founder and CTO of Stralis Aircraft. "We look forward to advancing hydrogen-electric aviation and fostering new partnerships in New Zealand."

Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis of water using renewable electricity. With an energy density three times higher than sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and over 100 times greater than batteries, hydrogen can offer a credible alternative for aviation [1] .

The support from Ara Ake has enabled Stralis and Fabrum to accelerate the development of this technology, with the goal of achieving Australasia’s first liquid-hydrogen-powered flight. This collaboration represents not just a technical milestone, but a pivotal step toward making zero-emission aviation a commercial reality in Australasia and beyond.

More information on hydrogen

Hydrogen’s energy density is three times higher than kerosene and sustainable aviation fuel, and it is over 100 times higher than batteries, with a relatively fast refuelling capability when using liquid hydrogen. Hydrogen is therefore ideally suited for flight, offering improved payload-range over all other energy storage alternatives.

Hydrogen-electric propulsion systems are simpler in comparison to existing aircraft engines. The onboard hydrogen powers a fuel cell that generates electricity to power the electric motor, that drives the propellor. They have fewer moving parts and operate at lower temperatures than turbine engines, with the potential to reduce engine maintenance costs by between 40-60%. This is similar to the maintenance cost reductions seen between combustion engine and electric cars.

Hydrogen-electric propulsion systems release only water vapour and there are no emissions such as carbon dioxide, sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides. The systems are quieter and can be used for aircraft-battery replacement, retrofit airframes, new clean-sheet designs or even as auxiliary power units (APUs) onboard larger aircraft.

