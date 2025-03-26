ASA: Advertising Revenue Across Main Media Was $3.592 Billion Dollars For The 12 Months Ended 31 December 2024

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search
The
data in the turnover report is from television, newspapers,
magazines, interactive media, radio, out-of-home, addressed
mail, unaddressed mail, and cinema.
The advertising
industry annual turnover statistics are made available
through the Advertising Standards Authority.
© Scoop Media
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more
The data that our surveys collect on species not only assists MPI’s marine biosecurity management, but also helps Taranaki Regional Council and other territorial authorities, Māori partners, industry, and the many stakeholders who benefit from a port free from invasive species, says NIWA Principal Technician Marine Ecology Louis Olsen.
This is a two-stage process with the Commission first looking at whether reasonable grounds exist for a formal investigation and the second looking at deregulation where reasonable grounds exist.
Now this year, Te Puawānanga Science and Technology Centre is in the running for International Exhibition of the Year, alongside five other museums including the Grand Egyptian Museum, Cairo, and The Museum of Pop Culture, Seattle. The global awards celebrate the very best in the world of museums, galleries, and cultural and heritage visitor attractions around the world.
Solid ethics and legal compliance must underpin the asbestos industry, WorkSafe New Zealand says, after an unlicensed asbestos remover was sentenced for pocketing more than $20,000 by misrepresenting his employer.
The addition of these inspectors brings New Zealand closer to meeting the International Labour Organisation’s recommended safety inspector-to-worker ratio, an area where we have lagged behind many of our international peers.
The rapid test uses a combination of chemistries to identify plant disease and will allow growers to remove unhealthy plants in the field early in their growing season, enabling them to increase crop production of important food sources such as maize.
Get started today with a free trial