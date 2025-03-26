Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ASA: Advertising Revenue Across Main Media Was $3.592 Billion Dollars For The 12 Months Ended 31 December 2024

Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Advertising Standards Authority

The data in the turnover report is from television, newspapers, magazines, interactive media, radio, out-of-home, addressed mail, unaddressed mail, and cinema.

The advertising industry annual turnover statistics are made available through the Advertising Standards Authority.

