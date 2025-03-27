Toyota NZ Supports Uptake Of Hydrogen In Heavy Transport Through Partnership With TR Group And Global Bus Ventures

The 50-tonne GBV hydrogen-powered prime mover. Photo/Supplied.

TR Group, in partnership with Global Bus Ventures (GBV), and Toyota New Zealand have today launched a hydrogen 50-tonne prime mover at a customer event at Hampton Downs Racetrack. The truck, retrofitted as a zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle conversion by local experts GBV offers a practical zero-emissions solution for heavy freight transport. This truck can operate with conventional trailers and loads, it has comparable refuelling times with diesel and will align with normal operator driving hours and schedules.

Able to operate like a conventional diesel truck—just without the emissions—the 50-tonne GBV hydrogen prime mover is based on the well-known DAF CF 530. The truck's energy comes from two Toyota 85kW fuel cells (170kW total), a 124kWh battery system, and 52kg of onboard hydrogen storage. The first truck has been put through its paces during comprehensive road and track testing, with a range of 500km.

The truck forms part of a Government-supported program with Hiringa Energy, which will see TR Group offer 20 hydrogen-powered trucks by way of a Fully Maintained Operating Lease. TR Group will deploy four Hyundai Xcient FCEV rigid chassis trucks, as well as the 16 6×4 “tractor units”, supplied by the Christchurch-based GBV. In total, the purchase represents an investment in the tens of millions of dollars, with each vehicle to be offered at competitive lease rates.

Toyota New Zealand, which supplied the fuel cells for the truck, has been at the forefront of promoting hydrogen as a sustainable energy source, actively supporting the domestic hydrogen industry and pioneering innovative applications of hydrogen technology across various sectors.

Tatsuya Ishikawa, CEO, Toyota New Zealand says that Toyota’s ongoing work with hydrogen technology in New Zealand aligns with its global commitment to carbon neutrality.

“From heavy-duty commercial vehicles and motorsports to hydrogen-powered marine vessels and off-grid generators, Toyota is demonstrating that hydrogen is more than just a fuel—it’s a key part of the clean energy future. We continue to invest and collaborate with others in the hydrogen sector in order to help build a robust hydrogen ecosystem that will benefit both businesses and communities across the country.

“TR Group has significant scale within the New Zealand trucking industry, and we expect our partnership with them and GBV will see a substantial increase in the number of hydrogen-powered freight vehicles on Kiwi roads. Through our diverse efforts, Toyota New Zealand is bolstering the domestic hydrogen industry while also demonstrating the versatility and potential of hydrogen technology in creating a sustainable energy landscape,” he says.

In 2022, Toyota introduced the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle(FCEV) Toyota Mirai to New Zealand, demonstrating the potential of hydrogen as a clean alternative to traditional combustion engines. Two Toyota Mirai are currently being shared by eight corporate organisations as part of the Toyota Hydrogen Project, while another is being leased to Coregas NZ. Toyota is planning to add 18 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell cars to a commercial fleet leasing scheme.

Toyota's hydrogen technology has also been adapted for maritime use. During the America's Cup racing in Auckland in 2021 and Barcelona in 2024, Emirates Team New Zealand introduced the 'Chase Zero'—the world’s first ever hydrogen-powered foiling chase boat. This vessel utilises two Toyota fuel cells to generate electricity, propelling the boat to speeds of up to 35 knots with water as the only emissions.

TR Group’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Project Manager, Grant Doull says the vehicle leasing and rental companywhich specialises in heavy trucks and trailershas been on the decarbonisation journey for several years now, with over 60 battery-electric trucks, as well as introducing New Zealand’s first commercial heavy hydrogen truck.

“We are committed to supporting uptake of low emissions technologies in the heavy transport sector, and through this project we’re taking a significant step towards demonstrating how hydrogen can play a key role in that. Collaboration across the industry, alongside the development of refuelling infrastructure, will be critical in making hydrogen a viable and scalable solution for New Zealand’s heavy transport sector.”

