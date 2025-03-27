UN Welcomes Black Sea Talks, Warns Of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis In Ukraine

26 March 2025

In a statement, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres, said the UN chief’s good offices remain available to support all efforts towards a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“Reaching an agreement on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to ensure the protection of civilian vessels and port infrastructure, will be a crucial contribution to global food security and supply chains, reflecting the importance of trade routes from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to global markets,” Mr. Dujarric said.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his hope that such efforts will pave the way for a durable ceasefire and contribute to achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions and in full respect of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Humanitarian crisis worsening

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to worsen with nearly 13 million people in need of assistance – but funds are dwindling, a top UN relief official warned ambassadors in the Security Council.

Joyce Msuya, UN Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, added that critical aid programmes are at risk due to recent funding cuts.

The shortfall is already having dire consequences, particularly for women and girls, and UN agencies fear that at least 640,000 could lose access to protection against gender-based violence, psychosocial support and safe spaces.

“Recent funding cuts have led to a reprioritization of Ukraine response efforts that will be announced in the coming weeks. Continued financial support will be essential to maintain operations,” Ms. Msuya said.

The $2.6 billion Ukraine humanitarian needs and response plan for 2025, which aims to reach six million people in need, is only 17 per cent funded.

Mounting civilian casualties

Ms. Msuya also highlighted the impact of the fighting on civilians.

“Since 1 March, not a day has passed without an attack harming civilians,” she said, noting civilian deaths and injuries, and damage to infrastructure across northern, central, eastern and southern Ukraine.

“In frontline communities, civilians are confronted with relentless shelling and face impossible choices: flee under dangerous conditions, leaving behind everything they own, or stay and risk injury, death and limited access to essential services,” she warned.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (UNHRMMU) has verified at least 12,881 civilian deaths since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, though the actual toll is feared to be much higher.

Humanitarian challenges

Meanwhile, humanitarians struggle to deliver aid, Ms. Msuya continued, stating that an estimated 1.5 million people in Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhya are in urgent need of assistance, but aid workers are unable to reach them “at any adequate scale”.

Humanitarian workers themselves are increasingly coming under attack, she said. Since the start of the year, seven aid workers have been injured and humanitarian assets damaged in several locations, further hampering relief efforts.

The destruction of energy infrastructure is compounding the crisis. Despite recent announcements of a ceasefire on energy targets, past attacks have left millions without reliable access to electricity, heating and water as cold weather persists.

Call for international support

Concluding her briefing, Ms. Msuya outlined three key asks for the international community: adherence to international humanitarian law to protect civilians, sustained funding to keep aid operations running and renewed efforts to push for a lasting end to the conflict.

The war must end, she underlined, and humanitarian needs must be central to discussions on a pause in fighting or longer-term agreement.

