Hospitality NZ Acknowledges Eden Park Stadium Decision

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) acknowledges today’s decision by Auckland Councillors to endorse in principle a staged redevelopment of Eden Park.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Steve Armitage says: “This decision provides clarity for the future of Eden Park, which is an important economic driver for hospitality and accommodation businesses in the region.

“While Councillors announcing a preferred venue is an important step, what matters most is ensuring there’s a consistent pipeline of events to drive demand and create appeal for Auckland and New Zealand.”

“Whether it’s concerts, sports or cultural events, every event has a ripple effect across the city, supporting bars, restaurants, cafés, and accommodation providers.

“Massey University research shows that for every dollar spent on live performance, $3.20 is returned in benefits to the wider community.”

About Hospitality NZ:

Hospitality New Zealand represents more than 2,500 hospitality and accommodation businesses across Aotearoa, supporting world-class manaakitanga (hospitality). Our members span the food and beverage, accommodation, entertainment, tourism, and hospitality service sectors.

We provide our members with the tools, resources, partnerships and knowledge they need to succeed. We advocate to ensure the industry’s voice is heard in government, shaping policies for a sustainable future.

