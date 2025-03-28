Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Industry Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the 2025 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Industry Awards see themselves as custodians of the land who aim to leave it in a better state for the next generation.

Richard Grabham & Nikita Baker were announced winners of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category in Ashburton on Thursday evening.

Other major winners were George Dodson, who was named the 2025 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Manager of the Year, and Caleb Smith, the 2025 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Richard and Nikita say their flexibility within their roles on farm is a key strength of their business. “We’re a joint management couple and can both run the farm solely if the other is away, which mitigates risk for the business if ever there was a reason that one of us was unable to work.”

“We’re a very adaptable business that welcomes new challenges and are always seeking for improvements around our people, land and animals,” says Nikita.

“We have a great team that also wants to see the business do well and are always ready to take on new challenges.”

Nikita was a finalist in the 2019 Dairy Trainee category and says the Awards programme has helped with setting personal and business goals and pushed them to take on new challenges.

The couple are contract milking on Geoff Baker’s 420ha, 1450-cow Ashburton property. They won $9,500 in prizes plus three merit awards.

They say one of their biggest challenges was staff recruitment post-Covid, and experiencing high inflation rates during their first year of contract milking.

“Having clear sights on the end goal is a great motivator,” explains Richard. “It sets you up for success knowing that the more effort we put in the more the reward is.”

Future farming goals including sharemilking and farm ownership. “We’d also like to purchase two more rental properties to mitigate risk.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors ASB, CowManager, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

Runners-up in the Canterbury/North Otago category are Becs and Josh Dondertman who won $2,500 in prizes and two merit awards.

The couple are contract milking on Terrace Farm Holdings Ltd 272ha Dunsandel property, milking 1100 cows.

Josh was named 2009 Manawatu Rangitikei Horowhenua Farm Manager of the Year and says Nationals Week was a highlight. “I really enjoyed effort and hard work being recognised and building confidence and networks.”

Becs holds a Bachelor in Resource and Environmental Planning and Josh holds a Bachelor of Applied Science and says losing virtually everything after selling out of an equity partnership was a huge challenge.

“We went in too naïve alongside bad timing and had to restart all over again.”

Josh and Becs believe farming is unique as it enables people to grow businesses to scale in a relatively short time frame.

“We see our future in farming in leadership roles that utilise our practical, operation and governance skills to drive good strategy for the industry.”

Future farming goals include farm ownership and gaining roles outside the farm gate.

Third place went to Martynas Sinkus who is contract milking on Dairy Holdings Ltd 179ha, 650-cow farm at Waimate. He won $1,500 and two merit awards.

The winner of the 2025 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Manager of the Year category is George Dodson, who placed second in the same category in 2024. He also won the 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year award.

George has entered the Awards previously in the Dairy Trainee category and credits the Awards programme with networking, personal development and learning about his system.

The 23-year-old won $6,500 in prizes plus three merit awards and is farm manager on Andrew and Hayley Slater’s 113ha, 440-cow property at Darfield.

George has completed Level 4 Dairy Farming with PrimaryITO and is currently studying the Diploma in Primary Industry Business Management.

He credits his farm owners as key strengths of his business. “They truly care about the land, people and cows and invest well into their business.”

“We also have high production per cow which allows us to dilute costs and drive financial performance.”

After experiencing burn-out twice during calving season, George prioritises a work/life balance. “I do my best work when my batteries are charged after time off to recharge and relax.”

Future farming goals include farm ownership.

Hororata farm manager Lauren McConnachie, aged 34 years, was second in the Dairy Manager category, winning $1,625 in prizes and one merit award. She placed third in the same category last year.

Currently working on TheLand Farm Group’s (Purata) 563ha property, milking 2150 cows, Lauren has entered the programme twice previously and says the Awards programme was a massive learning experience for her.

“I identified my weaknesses and worked on those areas which has helped me improve my leadership skills, general farm knowledge and develop a broader way of thinking.”

Lauren says she didn’t choose farming as a career and the former sea kayak guide only began in the industry because of the Covid pandemic. “I was only meant to be working in the industry for one year,” she laughs.

“As I’ve learnt and developed in the dairy industry, I can see why so many people choose this career.”

Lauren likes that the industry is creating a globally competitive product through innovation and choosing to explore new ideas towards animal welfare and the environment.

Future goals include being a farm manager that has a focus on developing new members of the team to help them grow their future, growing equity and contract milking.

Ashburton farm manager Kuljeet Singh placed third and won $1,375 in prizes. Kuljeet works on James and Lynley Proctor’s 228ha, 725-cow property.

Caleb Smith was named the winner of the 2025 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year category.

Caleb won $6,500 in prizes and one merit award and works on Matt and Julie Ross’ 266.8ha, 950-cow Duntron property.

The first-time entrant credits an Outward Bound course he completed in May 2024 for entering the Awards as it helped him realise where his priorities lay.

“I wanted to put my skills and knowledge to the test and learn new skills in the process.

The 23-year-old grew up on a dairy farm north of Whangarei in the Hikurangi Swamp, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture) from Lincoln University. While studying, he worked part-time for Tony Dodunski on Beaumaris Dairis and after graduation, he was part of the Grassroots Dairy Management Graduate programme.

In 2021, Caleb joined forces with Tony, Mark Greenside and Lochie O’Sullivan to begin an agricultural recruitment business called Ag Assist, helping farmers who needed casual or part-time workers.

“From small beginnings, we’ve grown into a national job platform, aligning students who need work with farmers who need staff.”

Caleb is also proud he achieved his degree, despite struggling through his school days with dyslexia. “I was diagnosed in Year 6 with dyslexia and a processing disability which meant I have struggled through my education and with certain aspects of my career.”

“I see the disability as an advantage as I’m able to think outside the box to come up with solutions.”

Caleb says he has a passion for farming and while studying he realised he would rather be outdoors challenging himself both mentally and physically.

“I love working with the people, animals and all the challenges that need to be faced in modern day farming,” he says. “Being able to push through the tough times is the most rewarding feeling.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was Kate Schuurmans, who won $1,625 in prizes and one merit award.

The 2IC works on Athol New’s 356ha 1,350-cow farm at Mayfield.

The 21-year-old grew up on a dairy farm in Southland and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture which she credits in developing her understanding of the science behind the dairy industry.

Kate also participated in the Grassroots Dairy Management programme and is excited about future opportunities within the dairy industry.

“I see myself helping the farming community find alternative solutions that allow us to progress and succeed within the dairy industry while understanding and planning around new regulations.”

Thomas Coates from Ashburton was third. He won $1,375 in prizes and merit award.

The 25-year-old works as a 2IC on Simon Roy’s 370ha property, milking 1150 cows.

The Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Industry Awards field day will be held on 10th April 2025 at 10.30am at 310 McDougalls Rd, Lismore, Ashburton 7775 S/N Fonterra 37038 where Canterbury/North Otago Share Farmers of the Year, Richard Grabham and Nikita Baker, contract milk. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, George Dodson and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Caleb Smith. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz

Share Farmer Merit Awards:

DairyNZ – People and Culture Award Richard Grabham & Nikita Baker

Ecolab Total Farm Hygiene & Innovation Award Martynas Sinkus

Federated Farmers Leadership Award Becs & Josh Dondertman

Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award Matt Suckling

LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording and Productivity Award Richard Grabham & Nikita Baker

FarmRight Environmental Sustainability Award Martynas Sinkus

Trelleborg Sustainable Pasture Award Richard Grabham & Nikita Baker

ASB Business Performance Award Becs & Josh Dondertman

Dairy Manager Merit

CowManager Livestock Management Award George Dodson

Fonterra Dairy Management Award Lauren McConnachie

Craigmore Environmental Sustainability Award Jack Taggart

DeLaval Pasture & Feed Management Award George Dodson

Dairy Training Ltd People & Leadership Award George Dodson

Alexanders Planning & Financial Management Award Levi Hart

T H Enterprises Emerging Talent Award Isabella Archer

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

DairyNZ Practical Skills Award Thomas Coates

Veehof Emerging Talent Award Elain Williams

Central Feeds Farming Knowledge Award Kate Schuurmans

Dairy Holdings Communication & Industry Involvement Award Caleb Smith

