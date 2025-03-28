Otago Winner’s $5.3 Million Powerball Win ‘A Great Moment In Life’

Lotto NZ Winning Ticket (Photo/Supplied)

An Otago resident has won big after five years of playing the same Lotto Powerball numbers, a practice first adopted during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The individual, who wishes to remain anonymous, is still coming to terms with their $5.3 million win at the weekend, following a ticket purchase in Port Chalmers.

On Sunday morning, they heard over the radio that someone in the region had hit the big one the night before and wondered if the winner could be them.

They say they grabbed a copy of the newspaper and checked their ticket - crossing out each number by hand and watching them line up.

“I got all the numbers!”

For the next few days, the winner kept the ticket close, even sleeping right next to it at night. "I had a hard time falling asleep, but I didn't want to let it out of my sight,” they laughed.

After sharing the incredible news, they enjoyed a small celebration with close family.

“We had champagne and a home-cooked dinner to mark the beginning of something new.”

Looking ahead, the winner is excited to enjoy life a little more and take their time making decisions.

“Even though it hasn’t sunk in yet, this is a great moment in my life, and I’m very grateful for it.”

The South Island has been on a winning streak, with the past three Powerball winners coming from tickets purchased in stores on the mainland.

On 15 March, a $10 million Powerball jackpot was split between two winners from Christchurch and Dunedin, who each took home $5.5 million, and then just seven days later the latest $5.3 million prize was won on a ticket sold in Port Chalmers.

Notes:

The winning $5.3 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold at Windsor On the Spot Express in Port Chalmers for the draw on Saturday, 22 March.

The $5.3 million Powerball prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $300,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winner would like to remain anonymous and does not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.

Powerball wins in 2025

Date Prize Store Location 1 8 January $7 million MyLotto Wellington 2 22 January $8.3 million MyLotto Taranaki 3 8 February $10.5 million Glenview Centre Lotto & Post Hamilton 4 26 February $10.5 million Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld Waihi 5 15 March $5.5 million New World St Martins Christchurch 6 15 March $5.5 million New World Gardens Dunedin 7 22 March $5.3 million Windsor On the Spot Express Port Chalmers

