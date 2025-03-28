ANZIIF Partner With InsurePride And Launch PD Activity: “Creating Inclusive Insurance Experiences”

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is proud to announce our partnership with InsurePride.

InsurePride is an organisation dedicated to advancing LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the insurance sector through advocacy, research, and collaboration. This partnership reaffirms ANZIIF’s commitment to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry.

Alongside our partnership with InsurePride, ANZIIF is thrilled to present our new professional development activity, Creating Inclusive Insurance Experiences, available to ANZIIF members.

Developed in response to the Worth the Risk report released by InsurePride and the Victorian Pride Lobby, this activity explores the experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals within the insurance industry.

Research shows that LGBTQIA+ insurance customers face disproportionately higher levels of discrimination and claims denials compared to other policyholders. This activity aims to raise awareness of these challenges, while equipping insurance professionals with practical strategies to foster inclusivity, improve customer experiences, and become better allies.

We would like to thank Paul Bennell, Co-Chair at InsurePride, for his contributions to the development of this activity.

“Creating an inclusive insurance ecosystem should be something all insurance professionals strive toward. Through our partnership with ANZIIF we have developed an industry leading module, which will allow us all to take a big positive step forward for our industry and our customers,” Paul Bennell says.

ANZIIF also offer a number of additional resources highlighting LGBTQIA+ experiences in insurance. These have been made available to the public for a limited time.

Greater expectations — making insurance more inclusive for LGBTIQA+ customers, Article

Diversity and inclusion: the business case for a fair go, Journal Article

Worth the Risk - Exploring Current and Emerging D&I Trends, Webinar with Paul Bennell and Metz Ronan

“Inclusivity is something that is necessary for a thriving and equitable insurance industry,” says ANZIIF CEO Katrina Shanks.

“Every customer, regardless of their background or identity, deserves fair and respectful treatment. Through education, we can highlight the unique challenges that LGBTQIA+ customers face and drive meaningful change within the industry.”

To view the PD activity available to members, click here. To view the Worth the Risk report, click here.

