Government Seeking ‘Common Ground’ With Opposition On RMA Reforms

March 26, 2025

The government has proposed replacing the existing RMA with two new pieces of legislation: the Planning Act and the Natural Environment Act. These reforms aim to streamline development processes, enhance property rights, and improve environmental protection.

Minister Chris Bishop and Under-Secretary Simon Court have invited Labour and the Greens to collaborate on the development of the new planning system. This cross-party engagement is seen as a step toward creating enduring and high-quality laws that address the shortcomings of the current RMA.

Experts from Russell McVeagh have highlighted the government’s focus on property rights as a core principle of the new system. The reforms promise a more liberal planning framework with fewer restrictions, aiming to reduce administrative and compliance costs by 45%. However, challenges such as managing land use compatibility and reconciling tensions between development and environmental protection remain.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has cautiously welcomed the reforms, emphasizing the importance of community involvement. LGNZ President Sam Broughton has stressed that for the reforms to succeed, local communities must have a strong voice in shaping their environments. The organisation supports the government’s approach to enlisting external experts to develop national standards and environmental limits, ensuring that councils’ institutional knowledge is reflected in the new system.

The RMA reforms represent a significant shift in New Zealand’s approach to resource management. While the proposed changes have been met with optimism in some quarters, they also raise questions about balancing development needs with environmental and community interests.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

