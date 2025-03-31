Public Trust Announces Board Changes

Karen Price has been appointed Acting Chair of the Public Trust Board from 1 April 2025.

She replaces out-going Chair Ian Fitzgerald, who has served on the Board for the past eight years.

Karen comes to the role with a strong background in law and governance. An experienced independent director, she currently chairs a range of SME boards such as Jasmax Group, Aotea Electric Auckland Ltd, and Freshco Ltd, and is a board member for the Institute of Directors.

Karen Price (Photo/Supplied)

Public Trust is an autonomous Crown entity and New Zealand’s largest provider of trustee and estate administration services.

She commented: “I am honoured to take up this role and support Public Trust’s purpose to empower all New Zealanders to build and protect their legacies.

“As New Zealand’s population ages and the pace of intergenerational wealth transfer quickens, our services are needed more than ever. New Zealanders count on us to be the best at what we do, and our role is to deliver for our customers, now and in the future.”

Karen Price joined the Public Trust Board in July last year. Reflecting on the recent Board changes, she thanked outgoing Public Trust Chair Ian Fitzgerald for his many years of commitment and public service.

“Under Ian’s leadership, Public Trust has strengthened its service delivery, financial performance, risk management and governance. Ian is a keen student of history – and I think this chapter in our history will be remembered as a time we became a more resilient and forward-looking organisation.”

This latest change follows the unexpected passing of Public Trust’s longtime Deputy Chair John Duncan, in February. “John served on our Board for 10 years and his passing is keenly felt by Public Trust,” she said.

