Farmers Support Review Of Highly Productive Land Policy

Federated Farmers is welcoming the Government’s announcement that it will consult on improvements to the highly productive lands policy, acknowledging the need for a more targeted and practical approach.

"The highly productive lands policy was well-intentioned but is causing difficulties for some farmers," says Federated Farmers elite soils spokesperson David Birkett.

"While we supported the intent of protecting highly productive land, we were always concerned that using Land Use Capability (LUC) categories would be a crude approach."

Birkett says farmers in remote areas such as the rural West Coast and Taranaki have expressed frustration at the policy’s restrictive nature.

"We often hear from such farmers who just want to subdivide for a house for a family member but find they’re tied up in red tape because the land is classified as highly productive.

"Often, this is in an extensive farming situation where a highly productive lands protection doesn’t add up."

Federated Farmers supports the Government’s move to explore a more targeted approach, including mapping out special agriculture zones.

"Potentially, this targeted approach could replace the LUC approach altogether.

"We will engage with the consultation and look to putting forward further ideas for how to improve this policy."

