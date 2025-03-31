Could This Be The One? Vintage 2025 In Hawke’s Bay Shows Exceptional Promise

Te Mata Estate's Senior Winemaker Phil Brodie Chief Viticulturist Brenton O’Reily, with Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst and Hawke's Bay Winegrowers Chair Sally Duncan. (Photo/Supplied)

Every so often, a vintage emerges that could define a wine region’s legacy. In Hawke’s Bay, murmurs are growing that 2025 may be one of those years - potentially rivaling even the renowned 2013 vintage.

Hawke’s Bay Wine CEO Brent Linn visited wineries across the region to hear firsthand how the harvest is progressing. Winemakers from Te Mata Estate, Brookfields Winery, and Craggy Range all reported outstanding fruit quality, with ideal growing conditions delivering pristine grapes at optimal ripeness.

Te Mata Estate senior winemaker Phil Brodie described the season as "unique and potentially legendary," while Brookfields’ Peter Robertson, now in his 51st harvest, noted exceptional quality in both white and red varieties. Senior Winemaker Ben Tombs highlighted an early harvest with vibrant acidity and excellent structure at Craggy Range.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst joined the visit at Te Mata Estate, emphasising the wine industry’s crucial role in the region’s economy, tourism, and global reputation. Sally Duncan, Chair of Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers, reinforced the industry's impact, noting that over 32 million bottles of Hawke’s Bay wine will reach consumers worldwide this vintage.

With warm, dry conditions, Vintage 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most promising in recent history. As winemakers complete their work in the vineyard and turn their focus to the winery, the question remains: Could this be the one?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

