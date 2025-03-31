Resilience Of Port Side Infrastructure Critical To Ferry Project

Infrastructure New Zealand is emphasising the importance of building long-term resilience into the Cook Strait ferry project, following today’s announcement by the Minister for Rail on the project’s next steps.

“The proposed procurement of two new ferries, expected to enter service in 2029, is a positive development,” says Infrastructure New Zealand Policy Director, Michelle McCormick. “However, the success of the project hinges not only on the vessels themselves, but equally on the robust replacement and redevelopment of their port side infrastructure.”

“A significant proportion of the project’s cost will be tied to these land-based assets, and it’s vital that New Zealand achieves both good value for money and a future-proofed service.”

“Ensuring reliability and resilience is critical,” McCormick says. “As we face increasing risks from adverse weather and seismic activity, we must design infrastructure that stands the test of time.”

“The Cook Strait is a lifeline for New Zealand’s economy and a vital connection between our communities. It is too important to fail.”

“Certainty around delivery timeframes is essential and we look forward to Ferry Holdings taking full responsibility for the project and engaging experts to ensure that the project stays on track and delivers what New Zealanders expect.”

We also await with interest the appointment of a shipbuilder and clarity around how private sector expertise will be brought to the table,” says McCormick.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

