Ferry Replacement Announcement Provides Certainty For Freight Sector

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) welcomes the confirmation that the replacement programme for the aging Interisland fleet is back on track.

“The freight industry has been looking for certainty that reliable connections between the North and South Islands would continue and the plan announced by Minister for Rail Winston Peters provides that,” says NRC GM Policy & Advocacy James Smith.

“Utilising as much of the existing infrastructure and retaining the ability to move both rail and road vehicles across Cook Strait is a great result for our industry.”

