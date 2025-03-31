Reducing Red Tape For Small Businesses Will Ensure Better Health And Safety Compliance

Reducing unnecessary paperwork for small, low-risk businesses will allow them to focus on the critical risks that are capable of causing serious injury, death or illness in the workplace, says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA).

The government has listened to the business community and responded in a positive but measured way with today’s announcement of changes to the Health and Safety at Work Act.

"Reducing the red tape faced by small businesses will allow them to focus on the things that matter," says EMA Manager of Employment Relations and Safety Paul Jarvie.

"While this change in focus will not reduce safety in the workplace, it should reduce time-consuming paperwork and ‘tick-box’ exercises that have little to no direct impact on wellbeing at work.

"When critical risks are identified, they must be managed comprehensively."

The changes will also reduce the amount of reporting small businesses provide WorkSafe for minor injuries or those not itemised in legislation.

"This will free them up to improve other parts of the business, resulting in increased productivity and wellbeing," says Jarvie.

"The other changes announced by the Minister, such as reviews of traffic cone usage and the duplication of legislative coverage, also reduce the costs of compliance and free up resources."

