Health And Safety Refocused On Task At Hand

Health and safety law reforms announced today will make it simpler for small businesses to keep their workplace safe and people healthy, says BusinessNZ.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the cost of compliance for small, low-risk businesses often overshadows best intentions.

"Everyone deserves to expect a safe working environment - no matter the workplace. But red tape surrounding compliance and prohibitive costs have taken away from the task at hand - that is making sure people come home from work in one piece.

"Small businesses are unsure which risks to focus on and often struggle with costs of compliance. The Government’s call to limit health and safety requirements in small, low-risk businesses is a sensible approach."

"Beyond small businesses, several more changes are on the horizon which should reduce resource-consuming paperwork and ‘tick-box’ exercises which have little to no direct impact on wellbeing at work.

"BusinessNZ supports the war on red tape and encourages businesses to speak up on matters in all areas of work that add unnecessary strain and make it harder to simply do business."

Note: The BusinessNZ Network including BusinessNZ, EMA, Business Central, Business Canterbury and Business South, represents and provides services to thousands of businesses, small and large, throughout New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

