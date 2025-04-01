Southland Foundation Announces New General Manager

Robyn Koehler has been appointed the new General Manager of the Southland Foundation; Robyn takes over from Sarah Hannan.

Southland Foundation Chair Kathryn Ball acknowledged Hannan’s pivotal role in establishing the foundation. “Sarah was the driving force behind the Southland Foundation – leading its feasibility, launching it, and securing the key local partnerships and the first endowment funds. As planned from the outset, Sarah is now moving on, taking some time to travel overseas”.

She expressed confidence in the Foundation’s future under Robyn Koehler’s leadership. “We are fortunate to have found someone with exactly the right set of skills to build on Sarah’s success and to take us into the future. Robyn’s experience in philanthropy and her strong connections to Southland along with a deep understanding of the community will be invaluable as we continue to grow”.

Robyn said she is honoured to step into the role and eager to make a meaningful impact for both donors and the Southland community. The Southland Foundation provides a simple and effective way for individuals, families and businesses to give back to their community and in a way that reflects their personal values, while leaving a lasting impact for generations to come.

Launched in May 2024, the Southland Foundation is dedicated to fostering generosity and long-term community support. Since the launch seven endowment funds have been established including two Community Group Funds, one Sub Regional Fund (Fiordland), the Southland Impact Fund and three named endowment funds, and with $50,000 in pass-through funding supporting a literacy pilot aimed at scaling across Southland. Along with the interest being earnt on the SBS $5 million interest free loan, this amounts to funds under management of $885,000 and at least four committed bequests – laying a very strong foundation for a legacy of giving in the region.

