Plains FM Announces Name Change After 37 Years

Since it began broadcasting in 1988, Plains FM96.9 has continuously adapted to meet the changing needs of its community-based content makers. As part of this ongoing training and multi-platform delivery evolution the station is excited to announce a name change which better reflects its current role within the media landscape.

“We’ve outgrown our name as we’re so much more than just an FM station,” says Station Manager, Nicki Reece. “Our new name, Plains Media, captures the full scope of what we do on-air, online and through our broad community engagement, and we’re thrilled to share it with everyone.”

To celebrate this milestone, the station hosted a special event at the Multicultural Recreation and Community Centre to unveil its new identity, bringing together many of its 120+ multi-cultural content creators and supporters and featuring the launch of a revamped website.

Plains Media is part-funded by NZ On Air and is a proud member of CAMA – the Community Access Media Alliance, which connects 12 independent stations from Auckland to Invercargill with the shared vision of building an inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future for community access media nationwide.

“Media reform by the Coalition Government is underway and we want to ensure it results in a funding framework that continues to support us to amplify the voices of under-represented communities in the regions through the diverse content we make” adds Reece. “A fresh, new look is a fitting reflection of where we are at right now and we’re ready to face this new challenge by looking and sounding great!”

