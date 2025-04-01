Motorola Solutions Delivers Resilient Security For Critical Infrastructure With New Pelco Portfolio

AUCKLAND – 1 April 2025 - Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has announced the new Pelco, an innovative portfolio of artificial-intelligence-powered devices that are purpose-built for enterprises operating in some of the most challenging environments, like oil and gas and ports. Backed by the company’s deep engineering expertise and significant investments in research and development, Pelco’s device lineup features fixed cameras, ruggedised and long-range cameras, smart sensors and AI analytics that easily integrate with a broad set of third-party video management systems (VMS).

Since acquiring Pelco in 2020, Motorola Solutions has completely transformed the camera line, which has more than doubled since the company brought engineering and design in-house. Under a contemporary new Pelco mark, the portfolio brings together specialised security technologies from the strategic acquisitions of Videotec, IP Video and Silent Sentinel.

“Pelco provides security operators with robust AI-powered security solutions capable of performing across a wide range of environmental conditions,” said Hamish Dobson, corporate vice president, Pelco. “We’ve purposefully created Pelco to combine rugged hardware, state-of-the-art sensing and AI-powered analytics for a VMS-agnostic device portfolio that is driving higher standards in critical infrastructure security.”

Expansions to the portfolio broaden growth opportunities with enterprises and critical infrastructure industries like transportation, aviation, maritime and utilities. Such operations routinely endure extreme weather, corrosive elements and other hazardous conditions where standard security cameras and devices would quickly damage.

Pelco’s new specialised portfolio include:

Esprit Anti-Corrosion cameras that can withstand the harsh oceanic elements of maritime environments.

The ExSite Enhanced Thermal 2 fixed camera which gives hazardous sites like power plants a thermal imaging security camera with global explosion-proof certifications.

The Halo Smart Sensor, an all-in-one intelligent sensor that offers non-video security that protects privacy while detecting instances like vaping, gunshots, abnormal noises, motion and emergency keywords like “help.”

The Aeron and Jaegar cameras offer detection capabilities at distances of up to 20 miles in extreme environments associated with military, aviation, maritime and critical infrastructure.

All Pelco devices are supported by Elevate, a cloud-based camera support platform. Elevate assesses camera health and expands the sensing capabilities of the camera with cloud-based AI.

Pelco devices are engineered to be compatible with Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) - conformant systems, simplifying installation, enabling flexible integrations and alleviating costly system overhauls. Pelco IP cameras enable regulatory compliance with the current National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Sec. 889 rules for the procurement of secure equipment.

Experience the new Pelco at booth #14059 at ISC West from April 2-4 in Las Vegas.

