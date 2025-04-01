Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Helping Kiwis Secure The Best Mortgage – Without The Stress

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Advanced Mortgage Solutions

Christchurch, New Zealand – Finding the best mortgage can be one of the most important financial decisions a person makes — and also one of the most complex. That’s where Advanced Mortgage Solutions steps in, guiding Kiwis through the process with clear, personalised advice and support from start to finish.

Whether you're a first home buyer, upsizing, or investing, the team at Advanced Mortgage Solutions works to understand your goals and match you with lenders and loan structures that suit your needs. By simplifying a typically overwhelming process, they help clients feel confident they’re getting the best mortgage possible for their situation.

Their service goes beyond just comparing interest rates. The team negotiates directly with banks, often securing benefits like cash incentives, legal fee support, or better interest terms — all at no cost to the client.

Every step of the way, Advanced Mortgage Solutions manages the paperwork, liaises with lenders, and ensures applications meet approval criteria, saving clients time and removing uncertainty.

Choosing the best mortgage offer isn’t just about numbers — it’s about understanding what works for your future. With in-depth market knowledge and a commitment to client success, Advanced Mortgage Solutions ensures every buyer has access to options that make real financial sense.

To start your journey toward the best mortgage for you, visit:
www.advancedmortgagesolutions.co.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Advanced Mortgage Solutions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 