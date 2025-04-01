Smarter Financing For Your New Build: Tailored Loan Options From Advanced Mortgage Solutions

Christchurch, New Zealand – As more Kiwis turn to building their dream home rather than buying existing property, understanding the right type of finance for a new build has never been more important. Advanced Mortgage Solutions is helping homebuyers make confident, informed decisions by offering expert advice on construction loans, land and build packages, and turn-key finance options.

“Building a home comes with a unique set of challenges — and that starts with choosing the right loan structure,” says the team at Advanced Mortgage Solutions. “We help our clients understand the differences between staged construction loans, fixed-price contracts, and turn-key packages, and guide them toward the most suitable lending option.”

Construction loans often require progress payments, while turn-key loans typically require a small deposit and one lump-sum payment on completion. Each type of loan suits different financial situations, and the team works closely with clients to match them with lenders who offer flexible terms, competitive rates, and low deposit requirements.

For buyers working with a developer or considering a house-and-land package, choosing the right new build loan can make a significant difference in long-term affordability and financial peace of mind.

Advanced Mortgage Solutions offers free, no-obligation consultations to help clients navigate the new build process with clarity and confidence.

To learn more about loans for new builds, visit:

www.advancedmortgagesolutions.co.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

