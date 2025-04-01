Protect What Matters Most With Mortgage Insurance From Advanced Mortgage Solutions

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Advanced Mortgage Solutions

Christchurch, New Zealand – Buying a home is one of the biggest financial commitments most people will ever make — and protecting that investment is just as important as securing the mortgage itself. That’s why Advanced Mortgage Solutions is helping Kiwis safeguard their homes and families with tailored mortgage insurance solutions.

Mortgage insurance, also known as mortgage protection insurance, provides financial security in the event of unexpected illness, injury, or death. If you’re unable to work, this type of cover can help ensure that your home loan repayments continue to be made, reducing financial pressure during difficult times.

“For many families, a mortgage is their largest ongoing expense,” says the team at Advanced Mortgage Solutions. “Mortgage insurance gives peace of mind that if life takes a turn, the roof over your head is one less thing to worry about.”

Unlike traditional life or income protection insurance, mortgage protection policies are designed specifically to match your home loan structure. Cover can be customised based on your mortgage balance, repayment amount, and how long you want protection to last.

Advanced Mortgage Solutions offers independent advice and works with a range of reputable insurance providers to help clients find cover that fits both their budget and circumstances.

To learn more about how mortgage insurance can safeguard your future, visit:
www.advancedmortgagesolutions.co.nz

