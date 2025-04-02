YourRide Doubles In Size In A Flat Economy—Proof That Local Still Wins

Auckland, New Zealand

In an economic environment where many businesses are struggling to hold steady, YourRide—New Zealand’s leading taxi app—has pulled off the unexpected: 100% growth in just 12 months.

At a time when growth is hard to come by, YourRide’s success is more than a business win—it’s a vote of confidence in doing things the right way. Local ownership. Licensed drivers. Fair pay. Transparent pricing. All delivered through a frictionless app that lets Kiwis move on with their day.

At the beginning of 2025, YourRide was rated 4.9 out of 5 by customers across the country—proof that doing the right thing isn’t just good ethics; it’s good business. Riders consistently praised the service for reliability, professional drivers, and ease of use, showing that Kiwis value quality over gimmicks.

“This isn’t just a win for us—it’s a win for everyone who still believes in professional service, safe transport, and supporting Kiwi businesses,” says Conrad Heaven, CMO of YourRide. “We didn’t pivot. We didn’t cut corners. We just stuck to our values and delivered what people want: a safe, reliable, nationwide taxi service you can trust.”

YourRide has grown its national footprint to a fleet of over 2,000 taxis, covering every major region across Aotearoa. The app, which launched as an evolution of Zoomy, now sees thousands of bookings every day—from early-morning airport runs to late-night meetings.

While global rideshare giants continue to face scrutiny over driver treatment and surge pricing, YourRide has quietly been building something better. All drivers are registered professionals, police vetted, and paid fairly. There are no algorithmic surprises or side hustle mentalities—just professional service backed by over a decade of industry experience.

A Local Approach that’s Paying Off

Despite the flatlining economy, YourRide’s success has come from tapping into what New Zealanders care about most right now: safety, simplicity, and supporting local. The platform has seen a surge in pre-bookings and business travel, driven by corporate and government customers who appreciate the transparency, real-time tracking, and compatibility with TaxiCharge.

“It’s no accident that we’ve grown while others are stuck,” adds Heaven. “We’re not another Silicon Valley startup trying to scale at any cost. We’re part of the local fabric—connected to the towns and cities we serve. We know when Matariki is. We know what’s happening in the neighbourhood. And we know that when you order a ride, you want it to show up—no cancellations, no dramas.”

Beyond the Numbers

YourRide’s growth story also reflects a broader trend: a growing preference for ethical, community-minded services that reinvest in the local economy. Every YourRide trip helps support New Zealand jobs and local operators instead of sending a cut offshore.

With full nationwide coverage, Kiwis from Invercargill to Whangarei can now access safe, reliable rides with just a tap.

What’s Next for YourRide?

YourRide will continue investing in even more intelligent tools for passengers and drivers. The roadmap includes enhanced app features, stronger partnerships, and more initiatives that support driver wellbeing and service excellence.

“We’re proving that you don’t need to be a tech giant to make a real impact,” says Heaven. “You just need to care deeply about doing things right.”

About YourRide

YourRide is New Zealand’s No.1 taxi app, offering full nationwide coverage and a better alternative to global rideshare platforms. With a network of 2,000 registered taxis, real-time tracking, transparent pricing, and a commitment to local values, YourRide is how New Zealanders move—safely, reliably, and responsibly.

