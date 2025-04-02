New Programme Empowers Taranaki Over 50’s To Start Their Own Business

Starting a Business 50+ programme coming to Taranaki (Photo/Supplied)

Aspiring entrepreneurs aged over 50 in Taranaki have a unique opportunity to turn their business dreams into reality, thanks to the Starting a Business at 50+ programme, launching in May.

Funded by Office for Seniors and delivered in partnership by the region's economic development agency, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki and Univentures, this programme is customised to fit the needs of those 50+ who are seeking to start a business venture for the first time.

"Starting a business later in life can be incredibly rewarding, and we know that people over 50 bring a wealth of experience, resilience, and innovative thinking," says Jennifer Patterson, GM Economic Development at Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki.

"It’s never too late to start something new and turn an idea you’ve always dreamed of into a reality," Patterson adds.

The programme is delivered via a mix of online modules and face-to-face coaching sessions with a local business coach. It consists of three core components:

Four online learning modules

Two one-on-one coaching sessions

Two one-hour group coaching sessions

This combination of self-paced learning, individual coaching, and group discussions has proven to be a highly successful model for launching new startups.

Dr Chris Kirk, CEO of Univentures says, "We're thrilled to bring the Starting a Business at 50+ programme to the Taranaki region, helping those over 50 to step into entrepreneurship confidently."

"Rather than viewing this stage of life as retirement, this programme envisions 50+ individuals as potential entrepreneurs who can make meaningful contributions to the economy and their communities and aims to help turn great ideas into viable business ventures," Kirk adds.

The programme kicks off on Monday, 12 May 2025, with each module delivered over a two-week period, including coaching and discussion sessions. The programme will conclude on Friday, 4 July 2025.

Interested participants will need access to a computer, reliable WIFI, and basic tech skills.

Registrations are now open. Those aged 50+ can register their interest by emailing chris.kirk@univentures.org.nz with the subject line ‘Taranaki’.

Find more event information on the Venture Taranaki website: www.venture.org.nz/enterprise-and-entrepreneurship/business-events/listing/starting-a-business-at-50

