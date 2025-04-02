Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Annual Number Of Home Consents Down 7.4 Percent

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 10:55 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

There were 33,595 new homes consented in Aotearoa New Zealand in the year ended February 2025, down 7.4 percent compared with the year ended February 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The annual number of new homes consented has been plateauing for nine months now,” economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen said.

“Although the annual number of multi-unit homes consented decreased for the second year in a row, the number of stand-alone houses saw a slight increase compared with the year ending in February 2024,” Feyen said.

In the year ended February 2025, there were 17,743 multi-unit homes consented, down 15 percent compared with the year ended February 2024. There were 15,852 stand-alone houses consented, up 2.3 percent over the same period.

Visit the website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Annual number of home consents down 7.4 percent: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/annual-number-of-home-consents-down-7-4-percent/
  • Building consents issued: February 2025: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/building-consents-issued-february-2025/
  • CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
