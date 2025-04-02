Taupō’s Star Rises On Australia's #1 Breakfast Show "Sunrise"

TAUPŌ, NEW ZEALAND – Up to 4 million Australian viewers enjoyed a Taupō breakfast this morning as top-rating Australian breakfast show, Sunrise shone its spotlight on the Great Lake Taupō region.

This morning’s live broadcast by Sunrise — Australia's highest-rated morning show — showcased diverse attractions from around the Taupō District.

Led by Destination Great Lake Taupō (DGLT), in collaboration with Tourism New Zealand, the lakefront broadcast was beamed out on Channel 7's flagship program, Australia’s #1 television show for the past 21 years.

Popular Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac shared the spotlight with Taupō operators in multiple interactive segments from 5:30 am to 9:00 am (AEST), with an estimated advertising value of over NZD$1.2 million. DGLT Marketing Automation Executive, Jordyn Clarkson managed this file on behalf of DGLT.

"The Australian market is absolutely crucial for Taupō, particularly when it comes to shoulder season visits," said Patrick Dault, General Manager of Destination Great Lake Taupō.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "Today's broadcast showcased a tremendous mix of what makes our region special – giving Australian viewers a glimpse of the Taupō region’s world-class fly fishing, authentic and growing food scene, and a taste of what makes Taupō a firm Kiwi-favourite when it comes to domestic holidays. With Taupō recently named one of CNN's top 50 places to visit in 2025 plus among the top 10 most welcoming destinations globally by Booking.com, this exposure reinforces our position as a premier year-round destination for Australian travellers."

Tourism New Zealand's collaboration with Destination Great Lake Taupō aimed to encourage off-peak visitation by showcasing regional experiences during autumn, supporting sustainable tourism growth across all communities in the region.

The broadcast featured seven live weather crosses from the famous Hole in One Challenge site on Lake Taupō's waterfront, and highlighted four distinctive local experiences.

Lakeman Brewery, Taupō's award-winning craft brewery showcased its unique farm-to-plate approach, with founder James presenting Jimmy Coops’ burgers paired with locally crafted beers, demonstrating the region's thriving food and beverage scene. Chris Jolly Outdoors Fly Fishing celebrated one of Taupō's favourite attractions as owner Simon guided Sam Mac through a fly fishing demonstration, highlighting the region’s renowned as a world-class fishing destination with crystal-clear waters and abundant trout. At the iconic Hole in One Challenge, Sam joined local talent Bailey at attempting this unique golfing challenge on Lake Taupō, a taste of the fun and accessible activities that make the region special. Taupō Doughboats’ owner Laurel introduced Sam to this innovative lake experience, showcasing local entrepreneurship and a memorable new way for visitors to enjoy Great Lake Taupō.

The broadcast emphasised the Taupō region's diverse landscapes, warm hospitality, and the variety of compelling activities to be found within close-proximity of Taupō and the local communities of Tūrangi, Mangakino, Kinloch, and the Western Bays.

About Destination Great Lake Taupō

Destination Great Lake Taupō is the Regional Tourism Organisation responsible for promoting the Taupō region to domestic and international visitors. The organisation works to develop and enhance the region's tourism offering across the Taupō district, supporting the local economy and communities through sustainable tourism growth.

