Blackpearl Group Announces US-based COO To Drive Aggressive Growth Strategy

Black Pearl Group Limited (NZX:BPG) has appointed Christie Kerner as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) to support the company’s strategic go-to-market (GTM) strategy and drive its next phase of growth in the US market. With over 30 years of experience scaling companies of all sizes, leading global teams and driving operational excellence, Kerner will play a pivotal role in strengthening Blackpearl Group’s leadership team as it accelerates expansion.

“The US is our primary market and local expertise is key to our success. To do this, we need to secure world-class talent with the chops, experience and proven ability to align company operations with trajectory,” comments Nick Lissette, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blackpearl Group.

With extensive experience in both high-growth startups and profitable, long-term businesses, Kerner brings a rare ability to balance ambition with structure. “Her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring Blackpearl Group scales effectively while preserving the ingenuity and agility that set us apart,” adds Lissette.

Leading from the US - scaling with vision

Kerner will be based in the US and will work to closely align the company’s US and NZ teams. Her focus will be on building the infrastructure needed to support long-term success. “We’re sitting on a launchpad right now - our trajectory is set and my role is to refine our strategies, remove barriers and shape the rocketship for sustainable growth,” she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Scaling isn’t just about growth though - it’s about ensuring the right people are in the right seats, that priorities are aligned and that we’re disciplined in execution,” explains Kerner. “I focus on creating an environment where people thrive - because when they do, the businesses will thrive.”

A track record of leadership and impact

With a Master’s in Management and Leadership, Kerner’s career spans senior leadership roles across startups, corporates and academia where she is renowned for her ability to balance aggressive growth with sound fiscal strategy, ensuring businesses scale effectively while maintaining strong foundations.

Kerner has been instrumental in shaping the growth-stage startup ecosystem in the US, helping companies as they scale toward $200M+ in revenue. As a board member of StartupAZ and Founder of the Founders Collective, she has championed high-growth founders navigating this critical phase and has scaled international programs with Startup Grind.

Kerner has also built and exited multiple companies and served as an Entrepreneur in Residence advising founders on growth, leadership and decision-making. Previously, she led the Center for Entrepreneurship at Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business (the largest public university in the US) and was Executive Director of Student Entrepreneurship across ASU.

“This experience aligns seamlessly with Blackpearl Group’s trajectory as it moves beyond $11M in ARR and into its next stage of growth,” adds Lissette.

A billion-dollar vision

“AI and emerging technologies can disrupt markets overnight,” notes Kerner, adding that “Success lies in building resilience and that’s rooted in an ability to innovate on an ongoing basis.”

Blackpearl Group leverages a portfolio approach to product development within a rapidly evolving tech landscape, reflected in the development of Bebop, the company’s AI-powered sales intelligence tool, in a single quarter. Bebop is a game-changer for SMEs, offering powerful sales intelligence at a fraction of the cost of competitors like ZoomInfo, Kaspr and Apollo. The beta launch of Bebop follows the success of Pearl Diver, Blackpearl Group’s flagship prospect identification platform. Pearl Diver is a marketing intelligence platform which offers businesses a way of off-setting their reliance on traditional pay-to-play ad platforms.

“Under Nick’s progressive leadership, we have the potential to be a billion-dollar company. Importantly, we’re not building that success around a single product - we’re creating a portfolio of solutions that balance high-risk innovation with consistent, long-term performance,” she adds.

“Christie shares a belief that’s been fundamental to our success so far: it’s time to stop playing small. This appointment brings together ambition, strategy and the discipline to execute at scale and I’m excited to see its effects,” concludes Lissette.

About Blackpearl Group (NZX: BPG):

Blackpearl Group is a market-leading data technology company that pioneers AI-driven, sales and marketing solutions for the US market.

Specifically engineered for small-medium-sized businesses (SMEs), Blackpearl Group consistently delivers exceptional value to its customers. Our mantra is simple: ‘Creating Motivating Opportunities.’

Blackpearl creates the opportunities that motivate action. We create high-impact products that pivot at speed to serve what businesses really need, kick-starting action – turning data into dollars.

Founded in 2012, Blackpearl Group is based in Wellington, New Zealand, and Phoenix, Arizona. blackpearl.com

© Scoop Media

