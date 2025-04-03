Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Household Net Worth Little Changed In December 2024

Thursday, 3 April 2025, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

Household net worth showed little change in the December 2024 quarter, up $834 million to $2,440 billion, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Net worth is the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all their liabilities.

“In the December 2024 quarter, a rise in total household assets was largely offset by a rise in total liabilities, resulting in only a minor change in household net worth,” institutional sectors spokesperson James Mitchell said.

In the September 2024 quarter, household net worth was also little changed (down $1.0 billion). In the June 2024 quarter, net worth fell $23.8 billion (1.0 percent).

Total household assets rose $4.3 billion (0.2 percent) in the December 2024 quarter – a rise in financial assets was partly offset by a fall in non-financial assets.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Household net worth little changed in December 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/household-net-worth-little-changed-in-december-2024/
  • National accounts (income, saving, assets, and liabilities): December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/experimental/national-accounts-income-saving-assets-and-liabilities-december-2024-quarter/
  • CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
