GP Investment Crucial To Easing Healthcare Pressure

An upcoming report from The New Zealand Initiative highlights the economic benefits of investing in general practice, finding significant potential to ease pressure on hospitals and improve patient care.

The Heart of Healthcare: Renewing New Zealand's Primary Care Systemexamines the economic case for strengthening GP services, as Health Minister Simeon Brown recently announced initiatives to address GP shortages.

The report will be launched at The New Zealand Initiative's annual members retreat in Auckland, with over 100 business leaders in attendance.

Dr Prabani Wood, author of the report and Research Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative, brings 15 years of experience as a GP in the Waikato region to this analysis.

"While the Minister's announcements are steps in the right direction, they represent just the beginning of what needs to be a comprehensive overhaul," says Dr Wood.

The report highlights stark cost differences: an emergency department visit without hospital admission costs approximately $650 compared to around $50 for a GP consultation.

"Each additional GP per 100,000population reduces hospitalisations by 40 annually. This could translate to millions in savings each year," says Dr Wood.

There are a number of promising studies which indicate the cost savings from primary care. The Oregon primary care programme found $13 in savings in services such as specialty care, emergency department and inpatient care, for every $1 increase in primary care expenditure through that programme. The benefits in New Zealand could also be high.

The report recommends three keyactions for the Government:

Reform the outdated GP funding model to better support care for complex patients.

Implement a unified national health IT system to replace fragmented technology still reliant on fax machines.

Develop team-based care models that preserve continuity of care – seeing the same doctor consistently.

"The Social Investment Approach pioneered by former Finance Minister Bill English applies perfectly to healthcare. Early interventions lead to better outcomes and lower costs over time," notes Dr Wood.

The Initiative calls on the Government to commission New Zealand-specific research on the economic returns of primary care investment to strengthen the case for further policy reform.

