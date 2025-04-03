West Coast/Top Of South Dairy Industry Award Winners Announced

The major winners in the 2025 West Coast/Top of the South Dairy Industry Awards cite endless curiosity and analytical-thinking as their business’ greatest strengths.

Warric and Rachel Johnson were announced winners of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year Category at the annual awards dinner held at the Murchison Events Centre on Wednesday night. The other big winners were Richard Exter, who was named the 2025 West Coast/Top of the South Dairy Manager of the Year, and Ros McCann, the 2025 West Coast/Top of the South Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Due to the minimum number of finalists not being reached, West Coast/Top of the South Share Farmer and Dairy Manager entrant scores were benchmarked against the national average, with data collated from the 10 other regions.

This also means merit awards are awarded if the entrant achieved at the right level.

The Johnsons were runners-up in the same category last year and say the Awards programme enabled them to learn more about their business and fine tune it.

They began their farming journey 25 years ago and say they still enjoy what they do, even in the tougher times. “That’s when you build character and learn the most.”

Warric cites a low payout when they were just getting ahead as LOSM as a challenge they overcame. “We had to sell all our cows and pretty much start again.”

“I’m very much a numbers man and am constantly diving into the financial side of the business,” says Warric. “I have an endless curiosity for analysing which I’m passionate about and like to find out meanings and answers for any problem presented.”

Warric and Rachel are contract milkers for Phil & Jocelyn Riley on their 375ha, 1100-cow Tapawera property. They won $7,600 and five merit awards.

They’re proud they have achieved Lead with Pride certification while running two large scale dairy farms, with future farming goals including farm ownership.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors ASB, CowManager, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

The runners-up in the Share Farmer category are Kaisa Sadowska and Sam Riley who are 50/50 sharemilkers on Brent Riley’s 200ha, 500-cow Collingwood property. They won $4,300 in prizes.

The couple cite their ability to pivot quickly if required as a strength and they say their wide network has been invaluable to bounce ideas off or make things happen.

Although the weather can be testing at times, the couple identify many positives about their career, including physical work and the freedom to be their own bosses.

Future farming goals include growing their business to continue the family farming legacy and investigating off-farm opportunities.

The winner of the 2025 West Coast/Top of the South Dairy Manager of the Year category is Richard Exter, supported by Juanita Exter.

Richard is farm manager for Pāmu Farms of New Zealand’s 315ha, 700-cow Reefton property. He won $6,150 in prizes and three merit awards.

Originally from South Africa, Richard worked as a diesel mechanic for 16 years before entering the dairy industry.

“I was told many times during my earlier school years that I wouldn’t be able to pursue a career in any type of farming due to my dyslexia and poor math skills,” says Richard.

“Anyone can succeed and reach their goals and full potential if they want it and are prepared to work hard for it.”

Richard says it has been a pleasure and privilege to work for Pāmu, with their business system, farming model, people and values making farming pleasurable. “They gave us hope when we thought we had failed.”

Richard shares a passion for travel with his wife Juanita, however time restraints mean it’s not always easy to leave the farm for long periods of the year.

“We’ve adopted the ‘Work Away’ programme for young international travellers which give us an opportunity to learn about new countries and cultures whilst hosting and introducing them to typical dairy farming life in New Zealand, which is very rewarding.”

“The feedback from their experiences with us is a reflection on the way we treat people and our ability to communicate with them, regardless of their ethnicity or background.”

Richard identifies the values and support from Pāmu as a strength of their business, with their value system encouraging growth in a safe environment.

“We see this reflected in the attitude on our farm team who are always there to support each other during good times and challenging times.

We all mess up at some time or another, and we should be able to speak with confidence having no fear, judgement or rejection. It’s all part of the learning process.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Manager category was Georgie Sinclair, who won $3,144 in prizes.

Georgie is herd manager on Rob and Michelle Little’s 165ha, 292-cow Blackball property.

The first-time entrant previous worked in the events industry in Christchurch and entered the dairy industry four years ago.

“I thought the programme was a good opportunity to put myself out of my comfort zone in a challenging environment. It’s been an awesome way to meet people in the industry.”

Ros McCann has been named winner in the 2025 West Coast/Top of the South Dairy Trainee of the Year category.

The 27-year-old is farm assistant on Andrew Verwey’s 400ha, 830-cow farm at Blackball and took home $5,675 in prizes and three merit awards. She was runner-up in the same category in 2023.

Previously working as a rural veterinary technician, she enjoyed her four years with West Coast Vets, where she learned a lot and gained much experience.

The pandemic saw her head back to the dairy shed in an apron and sleeves and she has no plans to leave.

“I have found a huge passion for genetics as a dairy farmer and it is simply amazing how we can and are improving the good old New Zealand dairy cow!”

“I’m particularly interested and inspired by cow wearables – technology is absolutely the way forward and the information and data you can acquire from wearables makes animal health and husbandry so much easier and more efficient.”

Ros would eventually like to step into a management role and says she has learnt to know her worth and stand up for herself.

“It can be tough being a woman in a male-dominated industry, as people tend to underestimate you.”

Ros is kept busy off-farm as vice-chair for the West Coast Young Farmers Club, is a committee member for her local rugby club and volunteers for LandSAR.

She also helps judge Pet Day at her old primary school – and says this is still one of her favourite days of the year – and has been since she was five years old!

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was 24-year-old 2IC Trent Bruhn who won $1,425 in prizes.

Trent works on Phil and Jocelyn Riley’s 315ha, 700-cow property at Tapawera.

The first time entrant wanted to benchmark himself against others in the industry to gain an idea of where his skills and knowledge sits.

After leaving school, Trent achieved a Diploma in Culinary Arts and worked as a chef before entering the dairy industry five seasons ago.

“I love the dairy industry, we’re the backbone of New Zealand,” he says. “I love my cows and raising young stock into great milking cows.”

“I have a keen interest in genetics and breeding which led me to get my certification in artificial insemination.”

Future farming goals include stock investment, travel and continue to gain experience and evolve his skillset in AI.

“Long-term I’d like to build and own a high-value herd of dairy cows that consist of great genetics and can lift the overall genetic pool of dairy cows in New Zealand.”

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to 20-year-old 2IC Tomas Stanger who won $1,250 in prizes. He was runner-up in the same category last year.

Tomas works on Pāmu Farms of New Zealand’s 482ha, 1060-cow property at Westport.

The West Coast/Top of the South Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on 17th April 2025 at 10.30am at 86 Wangapeka River Road, Tapawera S/N Fonterra 30951 where Share Farmers of the Year, Warric and Rachel Johnson contract milk. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Richard Exter, and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Ros McCann. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

Share Farmer Merit Awards:

DairyNZ – People and Culture Award Warric & Rachel Johnson

Ecolab Total Farm Hygiene & Innovation Award Warric & Rachel Johnson

LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording & Productivity Award Warric and Rachel Johnson

Trelleborg Sustainable Pasture Award Warric and Rachel Johnson

ASB Business Performance Award Warric and Rachel Johnson

Cuffs Charted Accountants & Business Advisors Emerging Talent Award Kieran Hamilton

Dairy Manager Merit

DeLaval Pasture & Feed Management Award Richard Exter

Fonterra Dairy Management Award Richard Exter

Dairy Training Ltd People and Leadership Award Richard Exter

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

DairyNZ Practical Skills Award Ros McCann

Westland Milk Products Committee Emerging Talent Award Talia Manson

Honda Farming Knowledge Award Ros McCann

Greenfield Motors Communication & Industry Involvement Award Ros McCann

