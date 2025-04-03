Datadog Announces New AU Data Centre On AWS

AUCKLAND, 3 April 2025 – Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced plans for a new data centre to be located in Australia. The data centre instance, which will be built on AWS, will be Datadog’s first in Australia and adds to existing locations in North America, Asia, Europe and AWS GovCloud.

The Australian data centre will store and process data locally, creating sovereign capacity to help Datadog’s customers meet local privacy and security requirements and preferences. Datadog currently works with more than 1,000 organisations in Australia and New Zealand. This includes companies in the banking and financial services, retail and ecommerce, software-as-a-service and technology industries, with public sector, healthcare and higher education representing key expansion verticals.

“As the ANZ Chief Technology Officer at Flight Centre Corporate, I am watching Datadog unite our entire technology ecosystem into a single pane of glass—transforming us from reactive to proactive and elevating outcomes for every level of the business,” said Grant Currey, Chief Technology Officer, Corporate ANZ at Flight Centre Travel Group.

“With Datadog’s end-to-end observability, we can detect and address service quality across multiple business units. Ensuring we are proactively resolving issues before they become business critical for us,” said Lisa Tobin, Group Executive, Technology at SEEK.

“Australia is a high-priority market for Datadog; we already have a strong employee base in-region and aim to create new jobs across various practices this year,” said Rob Thorne, Vice President for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Datadog. “Datadog has experienced surging demand in Australia and New Zealand. Analysts forecast IT spend will reach AU$147 billion this year, with cybersecurity, generative AI and cloud services to receive significant attention. We are poised to support this appetite for advanced digital capabilities across the private sector, alongside the Australian Government’s ambitions to become a top three digital government.”

“We continue to invest in Australia and New Zealand, with the recent opening of our Melbourne office and the expansion of our teams there, as well as in Sydney and Auckland,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. “Australian companies are innovating rapidly and rely on Datadog to support their continued cloud investments, digital transformations and AI projects. For businesses in highly regulated industries like healthcare and financial services, hosting data locally is critical—a need we’re addressing with this new data centre.”

All existing Datadog products will be available with the new data centre, which is expected to open in the middle of this year.

