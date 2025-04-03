Autism Acceptance Month: BCITO Working To Build An Inclusive Workforce

For World Autism Acceptance Month, the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) and Altogether Autism are joining forces to encourage Autistic people to consider a career in the construction industry.

“Autistic experiences are different for everyone. For some people, Autism results in few workplace difficulties, while others experience greater employment challenges. It is important to be aware that autism covers a broad range of characteristics and to focus on the person, not Autism. While not always the case, those with Autism may behave and communicate differently. The key point being, different does not mean less or difficult,” said BCITO Director Greg Durkin.

According to the World Health Organisation, around 1% of the world’s population is estimated to be Autistic.

“Too many Autistic people in Aotearoa New Zealand feel isolated, misunderstood and face discrimination in life and at work. Many Autistic people bring valuable skills to the workplace and can thrive as valued team members. Their strengths often include deep focus, reliability, loyalty and the ability to understand complex systems. Our mission is to raise awareness of the benefits to employers in hiring Autistic talent,” said Catherine Trezona, National Manager of Altogether Autism, a free, nationwide Autism information and advisory service.

In partnership with Altogether Autism, BCITO is working to offer more support to employers so they can take on Autistic apprentices and understand the challenges they face.

“We want to encourage as many New Zealanders as possible to enter the trades, to help us build a strong construction industry that can meet our housing and infrastructure needs now and in the future,” said Greg.

“This involves us reaching out to as many people in our communities as possible and supporting employers to create welcoming workplaces. We’ve seen many workers with neurological differences, physical disabilities and learning difficulties enjoy rewarding careers in the trades. Through this partnership with Altogether Autism, we’re working to support even more to take on apprenticeships through us.”

BCITO apprentice, Todd Maitland, works full time for Brownmore Concrete in Waihi. Despite having Autism, an intellectual disability and being blind in one eye, he is excelling in his career. As well as working as a concreter, he is vice-captain of the Whaikaha men’s basketball team, New Zealand’s first men’s team for high-functioning athletes with intellectual disabilities, which recently competed in Australia.

Nominating boss Rex Podmore for a BCITO Building Leaders award in November, he wrote: “I'm a 19 year old boy with Autism, developmental delay syndrome, verbal dyspraxia and I am blind in one eye. Now, that's a lot for any boss to take on. But not Rex, aka Buddy. He has encouraged me and pushed me to be the best version of myself since day one. He has helped me to become someone and not be looked at like 'another special needs person', but a worthy and useful part of my community.”

Rex, owner of Brownmore Concrete, said he loves working with Todd and encouraged those who have any kind of disability to consider a career in the trades.

“There are a lot of challenges that come with being an Autistic person but because we have things in place and people we can go to, they are only challenges, not barriers.”

BCITO is working with construction employers and industry to further develop an inclusive workplace culture where everyone feels valued and supported.

“The more people we include, the better it will be for workers, our industry, our economy and ultimately all of New Zealand,” said Greg.

To find out more about opportunities for Autistic people within the trades, visit http://buildingabilities.nz/

