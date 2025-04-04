Isabella Thrupp Wins 2025 Western Australia AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award

Photo/Supplied

The winner of the 2025 Western Australian AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award has been announced as Isabella Thrupp, founder of Prinking in Pindan, a new workwear brand inspired by life on cattle stations in the Kimberley.

Ms Thrupp accepted the Award today at a ceremony presented by the Honourable Jackie Jarvis MLC. The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, supported by platinum sponsor Westpac, is Australia’s leading award recognising the innovation, leadership and impact of women in rural and regional industries and communities.

With a $15,000 Westpac grant, Ms Thrupp will integrate sustainable production practices, develop her leadership skills, deepen community engagement and boost Prinking in Pindan's brand visibility through innovative design and strategic marketing. She will also represent Western Australia at the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement in Canberra later this year. At the event, the National Winner will receive an additional $20,000 Westpac grant and the National Runner-Up will receive an additional $15,000.

Three years ago, Isabella packed up her life and relocated to the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Embracing the challenges and opportunities of station life, she joined the team at Leopold Downs and met her partner, Jacob. Together, they took on the responsibility of managing operations, fully immersing themselves in the demanding yet deeply rewarding station life.

During long days of mustering cattle, conversations with the crew often turned to the struggle of finding jeans that could withstand the harsh conditions of station life. They needed jeans that were durable, comfortable and affordable. These discussions planted the seed for Prinking in Pindan, a brand built from the dust and determination of the outback.

“Today, Prinking in Pindan is more than just a clothing brand - it’s a celebration of life in the outback. I am passionate about empowering rural women, bridging the gap between country and city, and championing sustainability in an industry that often overlooks the needs of those on the land. This Award will allow me to drive innovative product development, amplify our brand’s presence across diverse communities, integrate eco-friendly practices into every facet of our work and deepen our engagement with local communities. It is an investment in both our creative vision and our commitment to lasting, positive change,” said Ms Thrupp.

WA Minister for Agriculture and Food Jackie Jarvis commended Ms Thrupp for her innovation and perseverance to build her business while living and working in remote WA.

“Isabella embodies the resilience of women in our regional, rural and remote communities.

“To create and build your own small business is no insignificant feat and to do it while managing a station and living in a remote part of our State is a testament to Isabella’s commitment and passion for what she does.

“She used her firsthand experience as a regional woman to create a business that meets the needs of regional women.

“I congratulate Isabella on winning the 2025 WA Rural Women’s Award and wish her every success into the future.”

AgriFutures Australia Managing Director John Harvey highlighted the importance of the Rural Women’s Award in supporting female-led innovation that drives progress and opportunity in rural, regional and remote communities.

“The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award is about championing the women who are shaping the future of regional Australia through innovation and enterprise. Isabella’s entrepreneurial spirit is impressive, and we are proud to support her as she continues to grow her business and make a meaningful contribution to regional communities," Mr Harvey said.

Western Australia’s Executive Relationship Director, Regional & Agribusiness for Westpac, Vicki Greenwood underscored the value of supporting initiatives that strengthen rural and regional Australia.

“Rural and regional Australia holds immense potential – offering rich opportunities to build businesses, grow careers, and shape strong, connected communities. The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award celebrates those turning that potential into progress. Our WA State Winner,

Isabella Thrupp, is a shining example of how leadership and innovation thrive across every corner of the country,” said Vicki Greenwood.

The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award is not just a recognition of past achievements but a platform for ongoing development, leadership and community impact. As Western Australia’s 2025 winner, Miss Thrupp will have access to leadership training, professional development opportunities and a national network of past Award winners, ensuring that her project continues to evolve and reach new audiences.

Congratulations to all the Western Australian state finalists, including Gen Whisson and Imogen Montgomery, who are each contributing to the future of rural and regional industries in their own unique ways.

For more information about the Awards, head to www.agrifutures.com.au/rwa

