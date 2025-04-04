CBS Cooperative Welcomes Government Reforms That Boost Innovation In Residential Building Supplies

CBS Cooperative is pleased that the Government is adopting the changes recommended in its submission—filed by the Combined Building Supplies Cooperative Limited (CBS)—on the Residential Building Supplies Market Study, Recommendations, and Report, conducted by the Commerce Commission. These reforms mark a significant step toward removing long-standing barriers to entry for innovative and alternative products, fostering a more competitive market that ultimately benefits consumers.

Government Embraces Change:

CBS Cooperative welcomes the Government’s decision to implement key recommendations from its submission. This shift will encourage more suppliers to import materials from overseas by reducing bureaucratic hurdles. As a result, builders will have access to a broader range of high-quality products, giving them greater flexibility to offer cost-effective solutions to the market.

Boosting Competitiveness for the Consumer:

By enabling more innovative and alternative products to enter the market, the construction industry will see improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced product quality. This evolution will empower designers and builders, fostering a competitive landscape that ultimately provides consumers with greater choice and better value.

“Our submission reflects our commitment to driving industry progress by removing regulatory obstacles that hinder innovation,” said Carl Taylor, CEO of CBS Cooperative. “We are encouraged by the government’s willingness to adopt our recommendations, which we believe will pave the way for a more dynamic and competitive market. This is just one more step toward ensuring that builders and designers have the freedom to explore new solutions that better serve the needs of consumers.”

CBS Cooperative continues to advocate for forward-thinking reforms that promote a level playing field for all market players. The collaborative efforts between industry stakeholders and regulatory bodies signify a promising future for residential building supplies, where innovation and quality take center stage.

