MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2025: Celebrating The Power Of Wāhine Māori In Business

Māori Women’s Development Inc (MWDI) is proud to present the MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2025, join us as we celebrate and shine the spotlight on the outstanding achievements and success of kaipakihi wāhine Māori – the driving force of indigenous entrepreneurship.

Wāhine Māori-owned and led businesses are a powerhouse of economic growth, contributing over $12 billion to Aotearoa’s GDP. The MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Awards, recognised as a premier indigenous businesswomen’s awards, celebrate this remarkable impact, and the resilience, success, and leadership of wāhine Māori who are shaping the economic landscape of Aotearoa.

By acknowledging the very best wāhine businesswomen and their pakihi, the MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Awards uphold the vision and mission of Māori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wāhine Māori and their whānau to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to this nation’s cultural, economic, social and political achievements. From Aotearoa to the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, these awards celebrate Māori business excellence on a global stage.

Date: Friday, 24 October 2025

Location: Tākina Convention Centre, Wellington

Nominations Now Open!

We invite you to be part of this prestigious event, where connections are made, inspiration flourishes, and success stories are celebrated.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit www.mwdi.co.nz/awards.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

