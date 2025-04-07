April Rail Closure Continues Network Upgrade For City Rail Link

KiwiRail will progress upgrade and renewal projects across Auckland’s rail network over the Easter holiday period later this month, as the region draws ever closer to next year’s opening of the City Rail Link (CRL).

Auckland Transport (AT) will run replacement buses and regular scheduled buses for Aucklanders who still need to travel during this period.

KiwiRail teams have preparations well underway to make the most of the Easter Rail Upgrade from 12 to 27 April 2025. Passenger and freight trains won’t be running during this time of lower demand when schools and universities are closed, and many Aucklanders are on holiday.

The closure enables teams to build on the critical upgrades already completed and major infrastructure projects underway, to be ready for the faster, more frequent train services the CRL will bring. The opening of CRL will see trains every five to eight minutes across much of the city, create new connections between east to west and cut journey times, particularly from the west.

Full shutdowns allow KiwiRail access to the network in the most effective, efficient way, providing teams with uninterrupted access and allowing them to safely deliver intensive work that is only possible when there are no trains running. Work will happen during nights and weekends, as well as days, to get more done in a shorter space of time.

“We get a huge amount done when there are fewer people needing to travel for school and work. KiwiRail teams were able to complete major projects over summer, such as the electrification of 19kms of the Papakura to Pukekohe section of the network, as well as extensive track upgrades of the Rail Network Rebuild,” says David Gordon, KiwiRail’s Chief Capital Planning and Asset Development Officer.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The 16-day shutdown set for the Easter-to-Anzac holiday period will also be part of this concerted push to prepare for the City Rail Link and ensure the metro network is primed and ready for the increase in the number of trains.”

A major milestone leading up to the opening of the CRL will be the completion in coming weeks of the Wiri to Quay Park Third Main Line. The country’s first third main line will help to decongest the network at its busiest section - crucial to enabling more frequent trains for commuters when CRL opens, while keeping KiwiRail freight trains moving efficiently into the future.

The final stages of the Rail Network Rebuild continue to be delivered at significant scale, addressing priority areas to ensure it can support increased services.

The CRL itself has seen significant progress in recent weeks. Its lines were electrified, allowing for the test trains that now travel daily down the length of its tunnels. This is the same route that thousands of Aucklanders will use when the CRL opens in 2026. KiwiRail now has operational control of the CRL infrastructure and tunnels during this dynamic testing phase.

Getting CRL ready for passengers has required an upgrade of priority areas on Auckland’s rail network, the construction and fit out of new stations, and integrating, testing and commissioning new systems.

“Auckland’s new and improved rail network is coming and we appreciate the ongoing patience of our train passengers,” says AT Director of Public Transport and Active Modes, Stacey van der Putten.

“As well as getting closer to being ready for the City Rail Link, we are also already starting to see the benefits of the work achieved during these extended closures.

“The electrification of the rail line to Pukekohe was completed during the summer closure, and following the Easter closure, peak services to Pukekohe will be doubled, running every 10 minutes.”

Alternative transport options

While trains aren’t running over the Easter closure, there will be bus options available, says Ms van der Putten.

“We’ll be running full rail replacement bus services stopping at all train stations, as well as express buses on the Southern Line, which were well-used during the summer closure. Things will look a little different from the summer closure, with a few bus stop changes on the Western line and fewer express bus options, so please plan your journey before you travel.

“We know these buses can get busy during peak times, so there is also our network of frequent scheduled buses, which run at least every 15 minutes and stop at many of Auckland’s train stations.

“Journey Planner is a great tool on our website and the AT Mobile App to check what public transport options are available.”

For detail on the alternative transport options AT is providing while the rail network is closed, visit:April rail upgrades

Where KiwiRail is working

During the Easter rail closure, KiwiRail will be delivering essential work across a range of projects such as:

Progressing the final stages of Rail Network Rebuild (RNR): The focus of the Easter works will mostly be on priority areas of the Southern Line between Wiri and Papakura.

The final stages of the Middlemore Station redevelopment

Ongoing work on the Western Power Feed in Glen Eden, which will add greater electricity capacity to the network in Auckland, boosting its resilience and allowing for future growth

Nearing completion of the Wiri to Quay Park, Third Main Line project that will separate passenger and freight trains on the busiest parts of the network; this is soon to be opened to freight trains

Progressing construction on new train stations at Drury and Paerātā in South Auckland

Commissioning signalling at Quay Park

Building a third platform and additional tracks at Henderson Station, as well as completing the upgrade of the lifts as part of Auckland Transport’s station improvements

Maintenance work across Auckland, including replacing rails, turnouts, sleepers and ballast.

More information about the range of rail improvement work in Auckland is available at:

https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/our-network/our-regions/amp/

The Easter rail closure in stats:

More than 80 sites

More than 900 people

60% of Rail Network Rebuild Upgrades will be delivered 24/7

Freight by road

Because the network will be closed to all trains during some of this time, freight supplies usually moved by rail will go on trucks.

This will increase road movements around Auckland, particularly in the south around KiwiRail’s freight hub at Southdown. KiwiRail and Auckland Transport are working closely with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and Fire and Emergency New Zealand to minimise any impact on other road users, modelling alternative routes and traffic management and avoiding busy times whenever possible.

Notes:

The Rail Network Rebuild (RNR) work to rebuild aging rail foundations, renew assets and upgrade drainage is now complete on major parts of the Southern, Eastern and Western Lines. Over the Christmas period, KiwiRail wrapped up Stage 4 of the RNR programme from Papakura to Pukekohe.

In total, the RNR programme has since early 2021:

excavated and replaced about 21km of foundation

upgraded more than 60km of drainage

removed and replaced sleepers under almost 33km of track

lifted and replaced more than 6km of rail

excavated and replaced almost 40km of ballast (the rocks that rails sit on).

