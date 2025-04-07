Big Work Happening This Easter/Anzac Holiday Break

KiwiRail is taking advantage of the upcoming holiday break to mount a big push on Wellington network maintenance.

Work is planned across each of the Wellington metro lines. It includes slope stabilising and track replacement, bridge repairs, level crossing upgrades and more. Trains will be out of service for much of the break starting Sunday 13 April (Johnsonville Line) through to the end of Anzac weekend Sunday 27 April.

Chief Planning and Asset Development Officer Dave Gordon says months of planning goes into a network shut down to ensure the most is made of the opportunity.

“The disruption to passengers is significant, so we make sure we have a full work programme mapped out that’s going to deliver the greatest benefit to the network, and people who use it.

“These holidays we’re focusing on areas of track where the age or stage of the infrastructure means trains have to travel at reduced speeds, or has the potential to disrupt services.

“Having the two holiday weekends fall so closely together, as well as it being school holidays, means we can close the line with minimal interruption to people traveling to school and work. We can get really stuck into the bigger and more complex projects.”

The upcoming work builds on upgrades recently completed for faster, more frequent train services in the region.

“A healthy, well-maintained network is fundamental to the ongoing reliability and frequency of services connecting our towns and cities. Intensive bursts of maintenance like the one we’re about to get into play a crucial part in that,” Dave Gordon says.

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain acknowledges the impact the rail closures will have on passenger journeys.

“We understand that travelling during this period may be challenging for passengers,” Gain says.

“Buses will replace most rail services, and with different timetables in place, it will be important to check the Metlink app or website for changes to your usual service.

“From Saturday 12 April to Tuesday 25 April, there is also critical work on a wastewater pipeline underneath State Highway 2 near Melling happening, which will increase road traffic congestion and cause significant delays during peak times.

Metlink passengers are advised to plan ahead using the latest travel information on the Metlink website, app, or by calling 0800 801 700.”

When we are working:

KiwiRail will be working on the metro lines between Easter Friday 18 and Sunday 27 April.

Johnsonville Line closed 13 – 27 April (to include school holidays).

Hutt Valley Line closed (Wellington to Upper Hutt) 18 – 21 April and 25 – 27 April. On 22, 23 and 24 April the Hutt Line will be open between Wellington and Petone, including the Melling Branch.

Wairarapa Line (north of Upper Hutt) and Kapiti Line both closed 18 – 21 April and 25 – 27 April.

See Metlink for timetables.

Where we are working:

Johnsonville Line – slope stabilisation around Wadestown, track renewal near Khandallah and Box Hill.

Hutt Valley Line – resurfacing at Taita Station, rerailing Pomare Bridge, relaying track at Manor Park and a new passing loop at Woburn.

Wairarapa – level crossing upgrade work at Pembroke Road and Kent Street Carterton, and Western Lake Road near Featherston.

Kapiti Line – track work and rail replacement near Porirua, slope stabilisation at Pukerua Bay, and heavy maintenance at Paekākāriki.

For a short video explainer on these rail closures, see here.

