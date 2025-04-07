Wellington Airport’s New Carpark Officially Opens

Wellington Airport new eastern carpark (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington Airport’s new carpark has officially opened today on the eastern side of the airport, providing over 800 new carparking options for travellers.

The new carpark covers approximately two hectares and includes landscaping and boundary treatments to improve the look and feel of the area.

It has been built on land previously belonging to Miramar Golf Club which was sold to Wellington Airport in 2019, although as part of the deal the airport did not take full possession of the land until 1 January 2025.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says the carpark is needed to replace parking capacity displaced due to other works taking place around the airport precinct, and provide flexibility for future projects.

“We’ve lost a number of parks in other parts of the precinct due to projects like Wellington City Council’s new sludge minimisation facility.

“This new carpark will make parking at the airport even easier for passengers, alongside other travel options like the Airport Express bus, taxis and Ubers.

“At the airport we’re big fans of straight lines and smooth tarmac, and this new layout is a beauty.”

The new carpark was built by HEB Construction and officially opened to the public this afternoon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

There are no immediate plans for how the additional land beyond the new carpark will be used yet, and any future development is likely to happen gradually in stages over time.

As a next step, a new landscape buffer area along the eastern boundary next to Bunker Way will be developed. This will involve public consultation and likely feature attractive new green spaces, which could include walkways, sculptures, and new plantings.

© Scoop Media

