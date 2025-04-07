Vetpost Becomes First In NZ Veterinary Industry To Achieve Toitū Net Carbonzero Certification

Tauranga, New Zealand, 7 April 2025 — In a landmark achievement for sustainable pet care, Vetpost has become the first business in New Zealand’s veterinary industry to be certified as Toitū net carbonzero. This pioneering milestone reflects Vetpost’s deep commitment to environmental responsibility and sets a new benchmark for the sector.

“Caring for pets means caring for the world they live in,” says Dr. Rebecca Walker, veterinarian and CEO of Vetpost. “We’re proud to lead the way and we welcome others in the industry to join us in creating a cleaner, greener future.”

The certification, awarded by Toitū Envirocare, follows a rigorous process of measuring, reducing, and offsetting greenhouse gas emissions, verified under globally recognised ISO standards. Vetpost’s initial assessment year was 2023, during which the company recorded 31.21 tCOe in emissions across energy use, freight, travel, and waste, with all emissions offset 100% through certified carbon credits.

The 2024 emissions data is currently under assessment and undergoing third-party audit as part of Vetpost’s ongoing commitment to transparency and improvement.

A Team Effort for a Healthier Planet

Vetpost’s journey to carbon zero was powered by the dedication of its team of veterinary nurses, who helped implement practical, everyday changes to reduce waste and improve efficiency in both warehouse and office operations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Key initiatives included:

Switching to recyclable, lower-impact packaging

Partnering with NZ Post for carbon-conscious delivery

Streamlining operations to reduce resource use

Improving waste practices and disposal methods

Offsetting all unavoidable emissions

More Than a Milestone

Toitū certification is more than a badge for Vetpost - it’s a commitment to keep doing better. The team continues to look for new ways to further reduce emissions and welcomes partnerships and collaborations that support its mission of continuous environmental improvement.

“Our goal has always been happy, healthy pets,” says Dr. Walker. “Now, it’s also about protecting the planet they call home. We’re proud to take this step—and we know the work doesn’t stop here.”

About Vetpost

Vetpost is a 100% New Zealand-owned veterinary pharmacy, offering trusted pet medications, supplements, flea and worm treatments, and expert advice. Backed by a team of veterinary professionals, Vetpost combines outstanding service with eco-friendly practices, including compostable packaging and certified carbon-neutral operations.

© Scoop Media

