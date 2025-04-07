Personal Finance Helpline Advisors To Strike Against Unfair Pay System That Means They Can’t Budget For Themselves

FinCap workers are set to strike against an obscure pay structure that’s leaving them in financial uncertainty - despite working for a financial wellbeing charity.

Members of the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi will strike tomorrow - Tuesday 8 April - from 12pm to 2pm.

They’re calling on FinCap to abandon a confusing system based on "Strategic Pay" - where the employer can move workers around pay bands at their own discretion.

With opaque performance measures unmoored from clear benchmarks, workers are left guessing what their salary will be for the coming year.

"The irony of a financial wellbeing charity imposing income uncertainty on their workers is shocking," says PSA National Sector Lead, Chris Ollington.

"The service’s workers deserve support for their budget struggles too. Having peace of mind will help people focus on what can be very intense mahi for our communities."

Members going on strike are the advisors behind FInCap’s MoneyTalks Helpline and experts who support financial mentors at over 150 services across Aotearoa.

Helpline Advisors provide tailored support to people in financial hardship or facing overwhelming debt. This can involve food support referral, on-the-ground budgeting help, and information on accessing government and creditor supports.

"Even though our team works above and beyond our roles, we can’t be sure how our pay will change. We need a transparent pay system everyone can understand," says one PSA member.

Callers reaching FinCap’s MoneyTalks helpline will be advised the service is unavailable on Tuesday afternoon due to the strike. A voicemail message will let them know when to call back for support.

The strike action also calls for a reasonable redundancy package in the current climate of job insecurity.

PSA members at FinCap began industrial action on March 25th by working only standard hours and taking full breaks together. Work-to-rule will continue until April 11.

Note:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

