Fiji Launches Loloma Hour - Happy Hour For The Environment

[Fiji, April 8, 2025] Kiwis have long considered Fiji their tropical home away from home, with more than 220,000 New Zealanders making up the island nation’s second-largest group of international arrivals each year*.

Now, the well-loved Pacific Island is calling on travellers to help preserve Fiji for generations to come by launching a first-of-its-kind initiative: Loloma Hour.

Dubbed “The world’s first happy hour for the environment,” Loloma Hour embodies the Fijian spirit of acting with generosity, driven by love. It encourages travellers to give back by engaging with local communities, supporting environmental projects, and deepening their connection with the destination beyond the traditional holiday experience.

Various resorts and operators are involved, each offering a unique way for travellers to participate. Whether planting corals, restoring mangroves, or engaging in cultural traditions, travellers can leave a positive mark on Fiji while experiencing its unique and fun way of life.

A New Approach to Sustainable Travel

The tourism industry contributes almost half to Fiji’s GDP and marks one of the country's most significant contributors to economic growth**. The launch of Loloma Hour is set to redefine sustainable tourism and emerges as part of Tourism Fiji’s broader sustainability strategy.

Loloma Hour positions Fiji as a leader in regenerative tourism, appealing to the 75% of global travellers wanting to travel more sustainably over the coming year***.

“Rooted in sharing and connection, Fiji offers more than stunning beauty and traditions – it fosters genuine happiness through rich and meaningful experiences and culture,” says Brent Hill, CEO of Tourism Fiji.

“That’s why we’re proud to launch Loloma Hour, where visitors can experience the true happiness of giving back – leaving with more than just memories, but a deeper connection to Fiji’s generous spirit.” He concludes.

How It Works

Visitors can take part in Loloma Hour through partnering resorts, hotels, and tourism operators across Fiji, with activities spanning four key pillars:

Giving Back to Wildlife - Conservation walks, marine research, and species protection.

- Conservation walks, marine research, and species protection. Giving Back to the Community - Cultural storytelling, traditional weaving, and village programmes.

- Cultural storytelling, traditional weaving, and village programmes. Giving Back to the Reef - Coral planting, reef restoration, and marine habitat building.

- Coral planting, reef restoration, and marine habitat building. Giving Back to the Coastline - Mangrove planting, tree restoration, and beach clean-ups.

Many of Fiji’s leading resorts and tourism operators are already embracing Loloma Hour, offering Kiwi travellers an opportunity to contribute to sustainability efforts while enjoying their tropical escape.

For more information about Fiji's tourism offerings or to plan your next holiday, visit fiji. Travel/lolomahour.

NOTES:

About Tourism Fiji: Tourism Fiji is the destination marketing organisation of the Fijian Government agency, which is responsible for marketing Fiji as the ideal destination for global leisure travel. Tourism Fiji has established a presence in seven key global markets. Its activities include advertising, public relations, media initiatives, trade shows, and programs for the tourism industry, as well as consumer promotions to showcase Fiji better.

PARTICIPATING RESORTS

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

Six Senses Fiji

Nukubati Private Island

Barefoot Kuata Island Resort

Barefoot Manta Island Resort

Lomani Island Resort

Plantation Island Resort

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji

Vatuvara Private Islands

Seventh Heaven Floating Bar

VOMO Island Fiji

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji (JMC)

Viani Bay Resort

Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji

Wakaya Club & Spa

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort

Likuliku Lagoon Resort

Malolo Island Resort

Mana Island Resort & Spa

Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa

Kokomo Private Island Fiji

