MainPower Community Decarbonisation Fund Open

MainPower yard, Rangiora (Photo/Supplied)

A new MainPower sponsorship fund is set to encourage community-driven decarbonisation projects in North Canterbury.

The MainPower Community Decarbonisation Fund will distribute up to $100,000 of funding towards projects that facilitate decarbonisation on the MainPower network.

MainPower Chief Executive Andy Lester says the fund will be open to not-for-profit organisations and other entities involved in sustainability projects that can demonstrate direct benefits for the North Canterbury community.

“MainPower has long been a proud supporter of community initiatives, sponsoring more than half a million dollars in the last year, including $80,000 through the MainPower Community Fund. This new Fund significantly adds to this, distributing $100,000 annually to support projects that directly contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices within the community.

“This could include renewable energy projects, electrification projects, new technology adoption, lighting upgrades or research projects into future solutions for sustainability practices.”

Mr Lester says the MainPower Community Decarbonisation Fund is further evidence of MainPower’s commitment to supporting the community and driving positive change through sustainable practices.

MainPower Chief Executive Andy Lester (Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is part of MainPower's MPowered Future strategy, which identifies ‘decarbonising our place’ as a key focus area. We have a commitment to ensure 40% of our annual funding this year goes towards sustainability efforts, up from 20% last year – and we’re aiming for 60% next year. This new fund is a big step in that direction.

“We’re excited to support projects, large and small, that are contributing to the future of our community through reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and increased focus on decarbonisation.”

Applications close on 30 June 2025.

Apply online via the MainPower website or contact MainPower’s Customer and Corporate Relations team on 0800 30 90 80.

© Scoop Media

